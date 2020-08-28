A season of stray-bullets, cult killings

It is a sign of bad times. Multiple killings and violence are all over the place. If they are not killing themselves for ritual, sharing formula of money, reprisal attacks, stray bullets from a trigger-happy policeman or rival cult groups, will cut their life short. Over 280 suspected cult members have been arrested during initiation of new members and paraded by successive Commissioner of Police in the state in the past two years, The numbers are still counting. Early this year, a stray-bullet from a policeman during a hot argument at a check-point in Asaba, killed a fellow female police officer.

The wonder surrounding the killing has not ended till date. On Monday, August 17, socioeconomic activities in Asaba, the Delta State capital, were temporarily halted. No thanks to a combined protest by some university, Polytechnics and Colleges of Educaion students over the alleged killing of a 500-level student of Electrical Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Nzete Ogochukwu Patrick.

The victim was said to be returning from church on Sunday, August 16, when he was hit by a stray bullet, as a result of the renewed hostilities in a communal clash within a village Quarter at Ogume town in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state. His colleagues immediately trooped to the streets of Asaba, demanding that those behind the dastard act must be fished out to face the full wrath of the law.

Prior to this, pandemonium broke out within the metropolis as rival cult groups engaged in sporadic shooting that led to the gruesome murder of two factional leaders. In the ensuing clash, one Oboh Emmanuel, a native of Uzemba, in Edo State, and a graduate of Mass Communication from the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, who just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was trailed to a roadside drinking bar, where he was watching football match besides the United Bank for Aftica (UBA) along Ibusa Junction, and cooling his nerves with drinks in company of two others and shot at a close range.

The killing sent panic across the residents Umuagu Quarters, through Umudaike Quarters as his lifeless body was dragged by his assailants and dumped on the tarred popular Nnebisi road for hours before men of the command headquarters in the state were contacted and it was removed. The clash forced residents into an unscheduled sit-at-home. It happened barely two years after a bread-seller, who was identified as a cult member, was killed in the presence of his wife, by a rival group at the same spot. South-South focus learnt that his assailants laid siege in the vicinity and monitored his movements before pouncing on him at about 8.45p.m at the drinking spot. “The rival group had laid in wait in a concealed position. They gave him a surprise attack while he was drinking beer.

At first, they shot him in the hand. They dragged him outside the bar, shot his forehead and stomach to ensure that he died before they left him in the pool of his blood”, an onlooker said. The source said his faction was provoked. They swiftly mobilised for a reprisal attack which saw to the killing of another member around the popular Umuagu Altar, which leads to Umudike, “but one other member escaped death by the whiskers. The cult boys in the area have since relocated to their hideouts for fear of the unknown”, he added.

The protesting students over the UNIPORT student’s killing were led by leaders of various students’ bodies, including the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) and the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU).

They clad themselves in black attires and were armed with placards of various headlines. They maintained that they were peeved by unconfirmed reports in some quarters that the deceased student was being labelled with a criminal tag and that he was one of those fomenting trouble in Ogume community. At the Government House gate in Asaba, the President of NADESSTU, Comrade Godwin Saturday, lamented that the victim would have graduated this year but for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

While he called on the authorities to fish out the killers of the final year student and put measures in place to end incessant communal crisis in Ogume town, the Senate President of NADESSTU, Comrade Odogwu Hyascent Ugochi, said the news of Nzete’s death was shocking, insisting that the deceased was not a criminal but a peace-loving youth, with a good working relationship with others.

The Director (Special Duties, NANS, Zone B), Comrade Chika Kessy Ossai, who hails from Ogume, said Nzete’s death was a personal loss. He maintained that Nzete was not part of those causing trouble in the town. He said those behind the lingering communal crisis were known, accusing the authorities of shying away from arresting the prime suspects. He wondered how communal clashes remained a constant feature in the state despite that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has so many aides on Conflict Resolution. “The reality has cast a doubt on the capability of his aides to resolve issues without recording innocent casualties”, he said.

The Director-General of Revive Africa Initiative, Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, urged both the local and state governments to rise above board and restore peace to the festering crisis in Ogume town. “Some people cannot continue to hide under the guise of communal crisis to cause mayhem, maim and kill law abiding and innocent citizens”, he lamented. “Nzete was not a criminal.

He was not even part of those fuelling the crisis, yet he has become a casualty. Many people have been killed innocently. That is why government need to act fast to stop this wanton killings of innocent persons in Ogume on account of crisis,” he said of the victim.

But the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the cult war that claimed Oboh’s life, said cult related activities will always lead to killing unless those indulging in it renounced it. She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa, had warned criminal elements, engaging in kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and rape to repent, relocate from the state or risk their life in exchange for dirty game.

Like this: Like Loading...