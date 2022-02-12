Travel & Tourism

A splash of red at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

At La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, it will be a splash of red colour all through as the leading and renowned award – winning African themed resort, promised families, lovers and fun seekers frolicking and exciting Valentine’s Day experience.

It packages for the celebration, which has already commenced are varied and targeted at different classes of guests with the underlining La Campagne signature offer making the difference. Wearing new looks and primed to delight guests are the different guest accommodations, which include: Kodi, Executive Kodi, Oso, Laba, and Ilerigi 1 and 2. Each comes with special packages that are tailored to meet the needs of guests. This is in addition to the general packages and different leisure and bonding activities lined up for the day, climaxing each night with fun filled and entertaining offers.

Some of these packages include: Romantic dinner for two; Weekend getaway; Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner; Romantic Dinner on the beach with a bottle of wine and chocolates; Cinema on the beach; Couple Massage; Private evenings on the beach with bonfire and chocolates; Couples games and Karaoke; Kayaking. Aside the staycation offerings, guests and visitors would also be treated to daycation package, which include: Road trip transportation from Victoria Island; Lunch; Kayaking; Wine and chocolates; Coconut water; and Couple games.

 

Our Reporters

