A Sunday Affair, Before Valentines, The Plan, Dark October and more set for release on Netflix in February.

According to the streaming site, this month will see the release of the eagerly awaited Nigerian film A Sunday Affair, in which lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, putting their friendship to the test as they deal with a painful revelation.

Fans can expect their month to be filled with lots of fun with Before Valentines, The Plan, and Dark October, alongside the other films coming to the service in February.

Before Valentines premieres on the streaming service on the 3rd and follows the lives of four hairdressers working in a Lagos salon as they deal with crazy situations in their personal and family lives as they get ready for the most romantic day of the year.

On the same day, Dark October and The Plan will also premiere on the platform. Dark October, follows the true story of four university students in Nigeria who are killed in a mob attack after being accused of theft, while The Plan, tells the tale of a young widow who asks her two best friends to help hide her late husband’s stolen cache of gold from the authorities.

On the ninth of the month, the popular show You returns with the first part of its fourth season. Here, Joe is starting anew in London, and vowing to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Love is Blind fans can check in with previous fiancés a year after they made important decisions to get married or remain single by watching Love is Blind: following the release of Altar Season 3 on the platform on October 10

Another show airing on October 10 is Your Place or Mine, in which complete opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week to get a peek into each other’s lives, which could open the door to love.

From February 14 to February 28, new episodes of Perfect Match will be available on Netflix, continuing the company’s goal of keeping viewers interested.

African Queens: Njinga, a documentary that explores the lives of well-known and legendary African Queens, will be available on Netflix on November 15.

The second season of That Girl Lay Lay, which follows Lay Lay and her best friend Sadie as they deal with app problems, high school hijinks, life lessons, and more, will premiere on the 23rd of this month, ensuring that kids don’t miss out on any of the fun.

Audiences may also watch other local titles streaming on the platform, like Dinner at My Place, The Griot, and Osuofia in London.

