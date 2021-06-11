A teenage girl’s journey from streets to Olympic Games

Miss Oluwakemi Musa’s teenage years were difficult, with little hope of fulfilling her potential. But an encounter with a UNICEF-supported community programme, Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home (GSRH), stirred a turnaround, and today she is an award-winning basketball Paralympian and model for youths, Blessing Ejiofor, Communication Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, writes

February 15, 2021 began as usual for Oluwakemi Musa, until she arrived home for a change of clothes and found policemen waiting for her. Till that point, her teenage days had been spent largely in the streets – hanging out with gangs, skipping classes, spending nights away from home and not disclosing her whereabouts to her mum. But now the police had arrived from nearby Ilupeju Police Station in Lagos, after her weary and worried mother had lodged a complaint about her delinquency. At first, the 16-year-old thought it was a joke. But when the policemen insisted she accompany them to the station for a chat, she felt fear and panic.

“It dawned on me that spending time at a police station was not something I wanted to experience,” she says. The policemen had pre-arranged with her mum to take her to Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home, where UNICEF, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, operates a six-month rehabilitation programme for children in conflict with the law for minor offences or at risk of re-offending.

The programme diverts children from the criminal justice system into the child justice system. For more than 15 years, Grace Springs Home has provided children living on the streets with counselling, vocational training, educational support, family reunion and assistance for pregnant teens.

“Out of over one thousand children that have benefitted from this scheme, more than 50 per cent are stable and reintegrated into society,” says Omolara Olawoyin, Executive Director of Grace Springs. “About 70 per cent have completed secondary education, 30 per cent have graduated from tertiary institutions and many others either have completed or are currently undergoing various apprenticeship schemes.” In her six months at Grace Springs, Oluwakemi acquired basic communication skills, learned resilience, became more selfaware and improved her relationships with people – especially her mum.

She wanted to make the best of the opportunity, so she made some changes to avoid distractions. “I changed my mobile phone number to cut off access with my street friends,” Oluwakemi recollected. Progress was slow but steady, as she resumed her studies and basketball training, which had suffered during her time on the streets. Now, her daily regime involves going to school and doing her homework, followed by tailoring lessons in the afternoon. “I have always wanted to learn tailoring but never had the opportunity,” she said.

The programme has helped her realise that dream, and she now hopes to open a fashion outlet someday. However, her greatest accomplishment has been in basketball, as Grace Springs facilitated her return to active training at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State.

The training location was quite a distance from Grace Springs, which could be demotivating, especially with the bad traffic situation in the metropolis. Nonetheless, Oluwakemi kept her eyes on the ball, and it eventually paid off, as she was invited to join the national team representing Nigeria at the United Arab Emirates World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Her team also represented Nigeria at the Special Olympics Games in Chicago in 2019 and she was invited to Dublin to receive an award as the “Ambassador of Special Olympics Nigeria” in the same year.

Looking back, Oluwakemi feels privileged and thankful for the opportunity to gain her life back. Unfortunately, not everyone gets that second chance and many end up languishing in jail, says Denis Onoise, UNICEF Lagos Child Protection Specialist.

Now a role model and an advocate, Oluwakemi engages other youths in her community on the dangers of yielding to negative peer pressure, drawing from her own experience. “If I can get some of them to change their perspective, their eyes would open to the limitless potential they have but are not utilising, because of the lure of street life,” she said. Olawoyin, who is the Executive Director of GSRH, said that the programme was established, “to prevent children offending and re-offending.” The programme is an alternative to traditional measures and punishments, such as the trial process, corporal punishment and custodian sentencing.

Since the programme started, Grace Springs has done three graduations for different sets of troubled youths, who turned new leaves and became exceptional. Oluwakemi’s mum, Mrs. Shade Musa, said: “I’m so proud and happy with the way Kemi has changed. In fact, her change is so amazing that I have now decided to refer a friend’s child to GSRH.” Another beneficiary of Grace Spring’s influence is 17-year-old Chidera Eloke, who is a senior secondary student (SS3). Eloke said: “I live with my parents at Mushin.

I was disobedient and was too lazy to go on errands. When I came to GSRH, I changed and began to listen to my parents. GSRH counselled us every day. Today, I’m so happy with myself and my parents. I will never go back to being that stubborn and disobedient child. My advice to young people like me is to avoid moving with bad friends.”

Her mother, Rachel Eloke, said: “My heart is filled with joy because Chidera has truly changed. She can sew clothes now and even bake. There was a time when she was very stubborn and very disobedient, that I took to beating her, thinking that was the solution and the way to change her. But GSRH has since made us to understand that flogging our children was child abuse.

She has become focused and determined. She goes to school, and when she returns, she will go to the centre. No matter what happens, she never misses going for her programme.” Asked how Chidera came to be at GSRH, Rachel stated that concerned neighbours reported her to human rights activists, that she was abusing her daughter by flogging the girl incessantly. She added: “When they came, they saw the welts on her body and threatened to arrest me.

But I thank God today for how things turned out for us.” Olawoyin explained: “The programme focuses on addressing root causes of offending and preventing re-offending by working closely with the child and the child’s family. The child remains at home with his or her family and in the community, while attending the programme.” Olawoyin also said: “The programme is also known as Community Rehabilitation Programme.

We target children who are under 18 years of age, who are in conflict with the law. We’re talking about minor cases like stealing and stubborn children, who are beyond parental control. We’re saying, instead of taking such children to court, we rehabilitate and work along with their parents and guardians. The child goes home every day because we believe that the best place for a child to thrive is with the family.

When such a child comes to us, we assess him or her. Our social workers work with them. We also speak with their parents. “The programme is the first in Nigeria. Our plan and hope is for the Federal Government to replicate it in other states and local governments. We’re working in six local governments for now. The child must accept or take responsibility for his or her action before we can accept them into the programme. Yes, the child must give consent. If a child refused to give or didn’t give consent, it’s possible he or she will not finish the programme. We need the cooperation of the children and parents for the programme.

“Another thing, some parents are not ready to take up their responsibilities. They’re the cause of problems at home. There are parents who have not done their best!” Olawoyin further explained that the children spend between four to six months in the programme. She said if a child was improving, he or she could graduate in four months, stressing that the maximum graduation period was six months. “We take those out of school on selected subjects. We work with the ministry of education and they help those that want to go back to schools. We accept referrals from police, prosecutors, magistrates, social welfare workers, among others. But most importantly, we can be called directly,” said Olawoyin.

