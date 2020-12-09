A thought for Badagry people

Jubilation rented the air recently at Pota town in Badagry Local Government of Lagos State as a non-profit organisation, the Sesi Whingan Foundation, refurbished and donated medical and non-medical equipment worth millions of naira to a Primary Healthcare Centre located within the area. Speaking at the event, which took place at the PHC Pota, Badagry, penultimate week, the foundation’s initiator, Prince Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, expressed delight that he was able to put smiles on faces of the residents by refurbishing and re-equipping their health centre, which has been at deplorable condition for a very long time.

He said that provision of basic amenities to the people ought to be sacrosanct and the responsibility of the government, to facilitate quality of lives; but this cannot be abandoned to government alone, hence, the intervention of private individuals and institutions like his foundation. Prince Sesi thanked God, who empowered and gave him the heart to give back to the society, which has made him.

He also thanked all residents, traditional rulers, politicians and well-meaning people who were present at the official presentation and donation of the equipment. He specifically thanked the Oba of Ikoga Zebbe Kingdom, Kábíyèsí, Àholú Àthánhódé, Sanò-Toyí 1, the Òvítotodé of Koga-Zebe, his chiefs, Baales from other communities, who were present at the event. Earlier, the foundation team leader, Prince Olawale Adesina, who was the former Secretary to the Local Government, Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Badagry, in his welcome address, thanked all the invited guests, especially the newly crowned king of Ikoga Zebbe Kingdom, Kábíyèsí, Àholú Àthánhódé, Sanò-Toyí 1, the Òvítotodé of Koga-Zebe, his chiefs and Baales from the communities present.

He enumerated the past efforts made by the foundation in its bid for social service. He specifically mentioned road rehabilitation, COVID-19 cushioning items during lockdown, scholarships to indigent students, assistance to widows and orphans, among others. He said the foundation will continue to engage in different social and welfare programs that will benefit all and sundry in the three local governments of Badagry.

The monarch, Athanhode, in his goodwill message was full of praises and prayers for the foundation and its initiator, Prince Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan. He said he was delighted that a young man like Sesi could think of doing great things like this for the communities. He said while many of his colleagues, whom God has blessed, were busy oppressing others, he chose to embark on a project that all residents would benefit from. He also confirmed and listed some of the past humanitarian gestures, which the foundation and its initiator have done. He, however, encouraged others whom God has blessed like Sesi to emulate him.

He prayed to God to continually protect and bless Whingan. The chairman, Badagry Local Government, Hon. Teliat Onilude, who was represented by the leader of legislative arm of the council and the Councillor of the beneficiary ward, the Ikoga ward, Hon. Akindele Taofeeq Aremu, also expressed delight at the kind gesture extended to the community by Sesi Whingan and his foundation. He said that the council was proud of Sesi and other youths, who are using their personal resources to help the government in some areas which the government has not been able to touch.

He said the tasks of government were so enormous that government cannot do it all, hence, he encouraged others who could emulate Sesi to compliment the efforts of the government. Others who spoke at the event were the Baale of, Iragbo, Chief Fiyakola Jimoh; who spoke on behalf of other Baales present; the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Badagry Local Government, Chief Samson George, among others.

They were all full of the encomiums for the initiator. Other Baales who were present at the event included; Baale Pota, the host baale, Chief Sonayon Hunpe; Baálè Lagon Thogli, Chief Sedowhe Miflinso Francis; Baale Iragon, Chief Isiaka Akinyemi; Baale Erekiti, Baale Glo, Chief Abilà Sedowhe, some newly installed Baale in Ikoga kingdom among others. The event also witnessed presentation of new wheelchairs to two physically challenged persons, presentation of gift items to nursing mothers and pregnant women. Apart from the refurbished buildings, the equipment donated to the Primary Healthcare Centre, Pota includes; hospital Mattresses, Steel bed-lockers, stainless steel screens, ceiling fans, a deep freezer among other goods.

Like this: Like Loading...