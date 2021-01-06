A thought for the less privileged at Christmas

Determined to give succour to less privilege in the society, the Planter of CAC Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Outreach, Prophet Samuel Olu Alo used the festive season to stretch out kind hands to people and vulnerable in the society.

The Ministry Outreach has branches within and outside the country. Alo who decried adverse effects of poverty on people in the society, advised Nigerians to always vote with their conscience during elections to be able to elect patriotic and capable leaders who have genuine interest of masses at hearts.

He enjoined Nigerians to shun habits of voting for moneybags, the act he described as bringing wrong leaders to power, saying such always imply bad signal to governance. Olu Alo also urged Political office holders to always deliver on their electioneering promises to the people.

The cleric spoke during the ministry’s annual empowerment programme held in his hometown in Ido Ekiti. At the event, 10 hairstylists were presented with hair dryers, 10 grinding machines, 10, sewing machines to other artisans while 2000 Back packs and Exercises books were distributed to public and private school pupils. Medium size bags of rice, live chickens and cash were presented to 2000 elderly people and widows, scholarships were awarded to 30 secondary school students and 10 higher institution students and 50 youths were trained in digital marketing.

Olu Alo who stated that the country will start getting it right when people vote with their conscience said “Let us stop voting for money, or name but vote for conscience and those who can really do it.

It is not name that can end the problems of Nigeria. People are fond of taking little money from politician that can never sustain them for four years “There are many who really would perform better if voted into power, but because they do not have the money to give people during polls they can’t get there. Vote for politicians you have known is a technocrat not some strange people you do not know”.

The cleric lamented that poor standard of living are bedeviling the people, he attributed some of the challenges of the country to failure of the leaders in fulfilling electoral promises. He added that infrastructural facilities like good roads, water, and employment among others promised the people witnessed no reasonable difference. “If our roads were very good, kidnapping would have been reduced. Only prayers cannot solve our problems but governments must fix the bad roads.

“Most times, it is when the highly placed people have accident on our roads that our government takes it a priority to repair the roads. This is bad. We do not value human lives in Nigeria unlike in abroad where human lives are valued.

Same laws that apply to the rich should apply to the poor, but in Nigeria it is not so.” He Warned the leaders to rule with fear of God and be concerned about life after they leave power, added they would be judged accordingly by God. The cleric also charged all men of God on Sincerity in Evangelism in order not to incur the wrath of inevitable Punishment divinely designed for bad leaders.

The chief executive officer of Gabby solution, Mr. Ayotunde Olomofe who trained the beneficiaries said vision of Prophet Alo made him to collaborate with the ministry. He said, “The trainees now have the knowledge of digital marketing with Facebook and Google advertisement to generate income.”

Earlier the Cleric had at End of the Year party in one of the Ministry Outreaches in Ajah, Lagos doled out car gifts to some men of God to ease burden of mobility in the course of spreading gospel work.

The gifts were presented during the annual programme of CAC, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Outreach in Ogombo Ajah area of Lagos. He said: “Our great fathers in the faith, whether Christian or Moslem, should use every opportunity they have to preach truth to our leaders. Do not allow politicians to hijack the pulpit when they come to church or mosque, rather preach truth to them so they can change.

Speaking further, he said: “l also want to advise as I have always done, that true men of God should gather together at a place and pray for this country that the Lord should have mercy on Nigeria and defeat her enemies. But you see, many men of God would rather prefer to collect money before doing such selfless service for our nation and sadly this is one area that is lacking among us and making Nigeria to continue to suffer under oppressive leaders. Our men of God should intensify prayers for this nation so things could get better,” he said.

Olu Alo who splashed car gifts on some men of God, as part of his annual empowerment for the needy, said he emptied his bank account to purchase two brand new luxurious cars worth N5.5 million for fellow clerics. The beneficiaries of the car gifts, Pastors Jeremiah Adebayo and Lanre Adeyemo who were amazed at the event described Olu Alo as a selfless leader.

Olu Alo also provided other lifeline and scholarship for widows, indigent students and the needy. The cleric speaking with newsmen in his hometown in Ido Ekiti at the edition of the annual Empowerment program of Ekiti Outreach of his Ministry stated that just as he did in Ekiti , the empowerment items he gave in Lagos were “10 hair dryers, 10 grinding machines, 10, sewing machines, 2000 Back pack/ Exercises book for public and private school pupils, and gifts of small bags of rice, live chickens and cash gifts to 2000 elderly people and widows . “Scholarship for 30 secondary school students and 10 higher institution students.

The lifeline and empowerment items were distributed to beneficiaries in Lagos and Ido-Ekiti.” Explaining the inspiration behind his kind gesture to the needy, vulnerable, he said: “l came from a very poor background.

And so poor that many years ago, I left my home town, Ido- Ekiti with just a pair of trousers and a shirt but I remembered how my mum used to work hard and show mercy to many people and help them. And how people suffered, l also remembered how politicians then do not assist the poor. That time I have made up my mind to assist the needy. If God could have mercy on me and bless me. Am fulfilling that vow, now that God has blessed me.

