A toast to Clement David Ebri at 70

How time flies. In our time you knew your peers, even if by reputation, not only in your school but in other schools. Secondary schools were few as were students. We had inter school sports , debates and quiz competitions and these attracted huge audiences and spectators from the public as these events were the major sources of entertainment.

While Clement, better known as Clem was in Community Secondary School, Ugep, one of the oldest secondary schools through community self-help I was in Mary Knoll, an early and famous Roman Catholic institution in Okuku, then in Ogoja now in Yala Local Government Area, both in Cross River State.

Sports and extra-curricular activities were then as important as academics and there were sports festivals and competitions which facilitated peer interaction and integration.

Though slightly, because he lost some years to the Nigerian civil war, senior to us we however largely belonged to the same school generation. Clem was already established as an all-round sportsman but more especially as an outstanding footballer. His academic brilliance had gone before him.

He was to read Economics in the University of Nigeria and after the compulsory NYSC joined the Cross River State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of the Nigerian Chronicle as a journalist. The Corporation was to become breeding ground for soon to be famous journalists like Ray Ekpu, Kate Okon ( later Ambassador), Bassey Ekpo Bassey of blessed memory, Pat Utomi , Okon Akiba and many others and an eminent destination for the brightest and the best.

When, as a very young lawyer, I relocated from Ogoja to Calabar it was Clem who ensured I immediately connected and integrated with our elites in Calabar. One remarkable quality of his is that he knows how to keep in touch with people. On weekends we drove in his Citroen D Super or Mazda 626 from house to house visiting people.

A technology freak his home is littered with all sorts of gadgets. I believe his days in the Biafran Air Force during the Nigerian Civil War heightened his interest in technology. In those days of video cassettes you had to go to him for any movie you wanted. His collection was huge. When satellite television made its debut he was easily the first to install one in Calabar, I remember his mammoth satellite dish and the crowd always assembled to watch Peter Arnett reporting the United States invasion of Iraq, otherwise known as the first Gulf War for CNN.

His collection of books, as his knowledge, is eclectic. His collection of ancient, defunct and current newspapers is incredible. How he finds storage for them passed all understanding. His Calabar home is a garage for living and dead models of American automobiles of different generations.

When I was appointed Commissioner for Works and Transport in the old Cross River State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom states) two months shy of my 27th birthday, Clem was on hand to give me background information and insights into tricky decisions I had to make, and there were indeed many, given the political climate at the time. His advice and insights were always spot on. We had to engage him for several assignments

