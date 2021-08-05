A ‘troubled’ Nigeria and its caretakers (1)

As my contribution to the Independence Anniversary celebration of Nigeria on October 1, I intend to dwell on the troubles of Nigeria and how the troubles may be resolved if only its owners submit to superior reasoning or argument.

A country is a living thing just like humans. Being organic, drawing its essence from those things that distinguish it from any other, when its essence departs from its organic quality it no longer answers to the descriptive quality of a country but now turns to categorisation such as a ‘failed’ or ‘rogue’ state. A country is subject to all the problems that attend every living thing be it animal, plant or thing. Any human or animal or plant is subject to the biological processes of conception, birth, nurture and maturation. How each stage is handled affects the quality of life and well-being of the entity in question.

We may not frolic into the questions of goodbreeding being a scientific area Eugenics is particularly enabled to handle but only concern ourselves with the general postulation that every living thing is well-conceived and well-born.

In that wise, every country is well-conceived, the only difference being the quality of nurture it received from handlers or those that brought it into existence. It is a fact of life common to all living things that the quality of nurture determines to a large extent the success of the being as to its functionality or usefulness. If the nurture is good, the being enjoys a good life and grows to accomplish the objects of its birth and existence.

But where the nurture turns out poor, the being will be adversely affected as it will suffer growth-dysfunction such as stunted development and associated problems. Even before conception, we may advert our minds to the universal fact that mismatched couples beget malformed offsprings just as mismatched peoples/communities beget troubled and turbulent societies.

In humans, a mismatched couple having incompatible blood groupings will produce offspring burdened with sickle-cell while compatibles will generally produce biologicallybalanced offspring. In constitutional law and political science, certain qualities such as socio-cultural homogeneity (in language, race, religion, culture) will conduce to a harmonious or tolerable union and where these minimum basic conditions are absent the result would be generally a difficult arrangement and consequently an unhappy existence.

An example of a country that has this positive basic condition is the United States of America formed by 13 colonies of Britain with a population majorly of Europeans and minority groups of Africans, Native American-Indians and others. The United States of America has largely been a success story. Another good example of the 20th century example is Singapore which is predominantly ethnic Chinese population with a minority group of Malays and the Singapore story has been a happy one but it would have been otherwise if the Singaporean leader (Lee Quan Yew) did not take Singapore out of the Malay Federation in 1960s. Another example of mismatched entity would have been India in 1947 if Pakistan did not separate just as Bangladesh separated from Pakistan – all within the 1947 –1949 birth date. Almost every country created in Africa by Britain and France were typical examples of mismatched peoples constituted as a country. Nigeria is the worst example of this mismatching process and further damaged by a nurturing that sowed hatred, mischief and mistrust by Britain.

Britain created Nigeria first as an economic facility and secondly as a political entity in order to manage and exploit its economic benefits. This British action is in line with the basic principles of capitalism which Jules Ferry, former French Prime Minister articulated as the need to create a dedicated source of raw materials for metropolitan European industries and also markets for the finished industrial goods. These, being the objects of the European colonialists in establishing Nigeria, have the objects changed upon the attainment of political independence in 1960? Answers to this poser are in the submission that follows. Nigeria is not the only country to have suffered colonial conquest, subjugation and forced administration.

In modern era, the United States was the best example of a colonial entity that came out of it to achieve statehood and nationhood with relative success in building a good society and a functional and an effective state. Within a period of 133 years from its creation as an independent state in 1776, it has stabilized its economic and socio-political system to be able to rescue its colonial master, Britain from certain defeat from Germany in 1914-1919. The next 26 years, making it 159 years in 1945 it has stamped its feet on the world as a super-power by rescuing Britain and the world from certain defeat and subjugation by Germany. What is responsible for this meteoricrise from colonialism to a world power within a century and half? The germ of that development is hidden in freedom and change.

You may juxtapose USA’s meteoric rise to British history which was anchored on conquests, slavery and autocracy. In 1066, a French political-rogue, Duke Williams, the Duke of Normandy in France had organised a political banditry whereby he with his band of rogues attacked Britain and conquered the people and foisted the worst form of autocracy and instituted feudalism as the economic base of the political system. Like all autocracies, it grew by consolidating several other conquests and by state chartered expeditions to unknown worlds, which brought humongous economic and political benefits to Britain.

