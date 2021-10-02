News

A True Leader Is One Who Leads by Example: David Kauzlaric

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Everyone has stories about bosses who demand compressed lunch breaks, but regularly go out themselves for leisurely mid-day meals. Or what about the supervisor who expects salaried employees to consistently stay late working overtime, while they commonly skip out at 4:00pm to go to the gym? Such double standards infect company culture, team morale, and generally erode individual good-will. David Kauzlaric, a pacesetter in digital marketing for over fifteen years, discusses how a leader of leaders influences by example.

The word “leader” may describe a title, position or role, but true leadership is a verb. It implies action. It’s not enough for a leader to implement policies, practices and procedures, if they
aren’t “walking the walk.” It’s not enough for a leader to have a sense of purpose or vision, if all it amounts to are words in speeches and emails.

David Kauzlaric learned this truth at a very young age. “My Dad was an entrepreneur and instilled the mindset in me that actions speak louder than words. I remember working in his store at eight years old, writing up customers, counting back change, living the vision through action, day in and day out,” he reminisces. “I would not be where I am today without his example of blending vision with action.”

An essential aspect of leading by example is grooming. This means actively modeling, training and mentoring. “At Agency Elevation, we pull and lift others to success. None of us got here on our own. Part of my job is to actively help both my clients and other leaders within my organization reach their full potential,” he says.

According to David Kauzlaric, leading by example means being “at bat” with the rest of the team, as well as coaching them to develop their own leadership capacities. If you lead by example, your business will clearly reap the benefits of what you sow.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Matawelle)
News Top Stories

Yari to Mattawalle: 50/50 on APC leadership in Zamfara or no deal

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…as court has given injunction on dissolution of state executive Former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has said that the agreement reached with the governor of the state, Bello Mattawalle who recently joined the party is 50/50 share of the state party leadership or there would be no deal. Yari, who stated this […]
News

2021 Budget implementation threatened with new wave of COVID-19

Posted on Author Chukwu David

•As oil price drops below $40 per barrel benchmark The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, said that the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe, which caused drastic decline in the price of crude in the international market, might affect the 2021 budget estimates and Implementation. Speaking in Abuja during the 2021 […]
News Top Stories

Shehu of Borno: Prayers ultimate solution to Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, has called on Nigerians to pray for the end to security challenges facing the country, saying that prayer is the only way out if these challenges. The Shehu, who made the call in his Sallah message when he paid a Sallah homage to the Borno State Acting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica