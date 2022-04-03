A twin yoke of terror and poverty

Nigeria and some other African countries continue in agony under the rain of terrorists and economic woes despite their governments’ efforts to curb them.

Recently about 200 terrorists reportedly invaded the Kaduna International Airport, killing a security guard attached to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA). And 48 hours after, passengers were shot as terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail– track.

Amidst all this the World Bank warned that many non-poor Nigerians are one small shock away from falling into poverty in its latest report entitled; ‘‘A Better Future for All Nigerians – 2022 Nigeria poverty Assessment.’’

The bank raised issues of climate related shock such as floods and drought that could threaten agricultural and pastoral activities in Nigeria. But affirmed that ‘‘conflict events have become more widespread across Nigeria in the past two decades, displacing populations, disrupting markets and interrupting Nigerians livelihood .’’

‘‘This corresponds to the onset of the Boko- Haram insurgency in 2009 in Nigeria’s North-East zone, the rise of criminal gangs and banditry in the North-West, and growing political violence and vigilante groups in the South,’’ the report said .

Yet since 2014, the United States has been assisting the Nigerian government to undertake more concerted effective and responsible actions, including through on the ground technical assistance and expanded intelligence gathering to eradicate the Boko-Haram insurgency.

In addition, Nigeria is a partner in the trans- Sahara counter terrorism partnership, a U.S. government effort to strengthen regional sector capacity to counter violent extremism, improve country and regional border and customs systems, strengthen financial controls, and build law enforcement and security sector capacity.

The State and Defense departments of the U.S. subsequently launched a $40 million Global Security Contingency fund for Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria to counter Boko-Haram.

This programme provided technical expertise, training, and equipment to the four countries to develop institutional and tactical capabilities to enhance their respective efforts to counter Boko-Haram, and to lay the groundwork for increased crossborder cooperation to repel the terrorists.

The reality, however, is that over the past decades, many African states have experienced a significant spike in the number and severity of security threats namely, religious and ethnic conflicts, terrorism, piracy, banditry, smuggling and kidnapping.

Despite the deployment of the United States African Command (AFRICOM) forces in some African states since 2008, little has been achieved so far while the number of security and economic threats has steadily been increasing on the continent.

The U.S. AFRICOM was set up to partner countries to counter transnational threats, strengthen security forces and respond to crises on the continent in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability and prosperity. It is believed that the increase in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign troop deployment has become the catalyst for the recent growth of Islamic groups in the sub- region.

The radical elements see NATO forces as direct invasion and interference in the domestic affairs of their countries. In fact they see their presence as modern form of benign colonialism in which the negatives of their presence allegedly outweigh the benefits for African nations whose lands, resources, rights and freedom come under their control .

Their goal being to foist on African nations a governance based on their values and perspectives in order to have continuous access to Africa’s mineral resources. Leaders of sub-Saharan nations must be circumspect in choosing foreign nations in which to develop political and economic relations with.

The truth is that once African leaders are not profitable to their western development partners, the most influential players through their indigenous proxies seek to force regime changes under the guise of defending human rights, democratic values and enhancing socio-political stability.

It is against this background that Raul Prebisch, Director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America postulated the Economic Dependency Theory in1950s after observing that economic growth in Western countries did not translate to economic growth in poor countries due to the import – export relationship between the rich and poor countries.

This situation has made them dependent on metropolitan states and so incapable of charting their own economic path. Western powerhouses have their own hidden agendas in Africa.

Their growing presence through numerous Non-Governmental Organizations, (NGOs), is being concealed and in most cases explained by the need to assist in addressing security constraints such as terrorism, illegal migration, piracy, human rights abuses, ecological issues, and in promoting mutually beneficial partnerships.

Meanwhile it is getting more difficult now for them to hide their real motive. And that is obtaining unlimited access to the continent’s natural resources at low prices for their industries. Nigeria and other countries in the sub-region trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty and terrorism continue to bear the brunt of western political and economic policies in Africa.

Ekechi writes from Owerri

