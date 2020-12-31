A vote for the ‘Bad Man’ as President of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari turned 78 years on December 17, 2020 and some of his aides were out on the public arena to announce it to the forgetful populace that their “anti-corruption hero” who they don’t know and may never understand has added a year to his life.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity blazed the trail with his presumptuous opinion essayed in ‘Buhari at 78: if only we know this president’ which was published in several newspapers.

His colleague and aide to the President, Garba Shehu weighed in his sanctimonious declaration essayed in his ‘Anti-Corruption hero, President Buhari leads by example’. If Adesina operates in the assumption that Nigerians neither know President Buhari nor understand him, Garba zeroed in with his deductive declaration that this is a president majority of Nigerian voters have weighed on a scale of national acceptability and came through as a national ‘brand’ chosen and voted twice as the “continent’s anti-corruption champion who” is sincere, credible, incorruptible” and “stands for good governance.”

It stands to reason therefore that Garba Shehu did a better job for President Buhari than the Adesina’s tongue-in-check panegyric which is filled up with innuendoes that do more harm to the public image and personality of the President whom, according to Adesina, Nigerians never understood but went ahead as unthinking herd to vote as president in 2015 and 2019.

What a Presidential reasoning? It is enough to allow presidential spokesmen to their frolic for in the desert of Nigerian politics and public governance space what actually are these presidential aides paid to do other than to engage in frivolities in the absence of ideas to advance the good of the society and progress of the country.

One of the banalities which aides and supporters of President Buhari quite frequently descend in, is the tiresome statements that President Buhari is the only good man in the rotten society that Nigerian is or has been made to be by the ‘bad men’ of Nigeria.

Buhari is never considered part of that horde of ‘corrupt rulers’ and where he had been involved he has always came out unscathed by the stench of corruption that define private and public life Nigeria. He can never be found wanting quite unlike nearly all former rulers of Nigeria. And this singsong continues interminably both in and out of seasons of politics.

It is a tiresome exercise but the Adesinas and Shehus of Aso Rock are never tired, but kept on singing regardless of the fact that this song has gone out of season. But then, why is it that these presidential spokesmen never thought that what any country requires is not just the ‘good man’ but also the ‘bad man’.

Who is a good man and who is a bad man? If you ask Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu to define the good man they are obsessed with as the epitome of the Buhari personae, it is likely they may run into difficulty of definition or an explanation.

For it has always been difficult to define the ‘good man’, not even by ancient philosophers such as Aristotle in his Nicomachean ethics who tried to define who is a good man. Not even the Lord Jesus Christ has been presumptive about the ‘good man’ as in when an overzealous follower called him “good” he was quick to call him to order by retorting that only God is good.

If Adesina and Garba Shehu had been humble enough to subject their presumptions and declarations to a critical analysis they would not have failed to consider how a good man would be subjected to the kind of public disapproval which Adesina held out President Buhari as a victim of malevolent attacks with “kitchen sink. Anything. Everything. Fake news. Hate speech. Lies. False propaganda. Evil Thoughts.

Malediction. Odium. Opprobrium. Ogbunigwe. Ogulutu. Surface to air missiles. All offensive weapons.” And according to Adesina, in spite of these attacks, “the man trudges on. Calmly, sedately, peacefully.”

But then, Nigerians do not know their victim hence these attacks. If only they know him as a “quintessential patriot and gentleman,” they would have behaved towards him “differently, handle him with more care, and show him more kindness.”

But do Nigerians need the ‘good man’ as President? I do not think the ‘good man’ as characterized by Adesina and Garba Shehu is the presidential material they would want to occupy Aso Rock with Presidential ‘griots’ serenading him with panegyrics in the name of governance.

Nigerian patriots would rather the ‘bad man’ which the United States jurist, Oliver Wendell Holmes, talked about in his Collected Papers become president. Oliver Wendell Holmes was concerned with the public perception of the law and the consequences and how these perception and understanding define the public’s relations to law as a public tool of social engineering, organisation and action. According to him, the citizen is usually concerned about what the position of the law is in any given situation and the ‘bad man’ particularly would love a prediction of the court decision on such given situation to guide him in his relation to law as to avoid the unpalatable consequences.

Relating this ‘bad man’ idea about the law, Nigerians are tired of the ‘good man’ politician but are now more enamoured of that political outcomes that throws up that ‘bad man’ who knows how to organise the society and depends on the law and the constitution to guide him and accordingly orders his private and public conducts in accordance with the law. Nigeria has been saddled with the ‘good man’ starting with Tafawa Balewa, General Gowon, Shehu Shagari, Jonathan and now Buhari – all adjudged ‘good men’ but whose administrations have been judged lacklustre by Nigerians. No mortal man is ‘good’! This is a truth the presidential choir should note and allow to guide them. A man is only ‘good’ as he allows the system and the circumstances to define or assail him.

If he operates according to law, he might well succeed because like the ‘bad man’ whose concern is with observing the law, he may not fall foul of the law and if in addition he adds some creative efforts in organising and combining the productive forces of the society to produce good results the ‘bad man’ may turn out to be an unparalleled leader of men.

Check out history and you find that Bismarck, Washington, Jefferson, Napoleon, Churchill, Kennedy, Bill Clinton, etc. were all exceptional leaders who changed the destinies of their countries for good, but a review of their private lives shows that they were singularly all ‘bad men’ as their moral tone was below the benchmark the Nigerian officials are obsessed with.

I don’t think Nigerians want another ‘good man’ in 2023. What I think every Nigerian prays for is for the emergence of that ‘bad man’ who want to know what the law is, and the consequences thereof. It is that man who will take a critical look at the Nigerian state structure, its constitutional framework and the socio-economic order and ask himself: Have these been fair to concerned ethnic nationalities? Is this system working to the good of country and countrymen? This is the man, good or bad, that Nigerians earnestly desire. They are tired of the ‘good man’. They want to try out the ‘bad man’. Perhaps, that may save them from this boiling cauldron and killing field called ‘Nigeria’.

