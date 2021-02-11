A war against merchants of death

It has been a long battle to rid the country of fake and adulterated drugs. But it is a war nobody appears to be winning. The situation is made worse by some inside collaborators in some of the major companies, whose products are faked. EMMANUEL IFEANYI reports from Aba on some drastic measures to curb the menace

In the markets today, innocent Nigerians use their money to buy their deaths. Do they want to really die? The answer is no! They only went to such a market, shop, supermarket and even pharmacy to get items they thought would help them nourish their bodies and help them live good lives. Unfortunately for most of them, their fellow citizens, who believe that money is more important than life are indirectly persuading them to buy their deaths at their beautified business centres where no one expected to find death, but in reality are beautified graveyards. What do they do? They fake company products, change expiry dates of drugs, twist usage of certain products, run down companies that employed them and generally spread deaths all over the society with zero care about the consequences.

Their major concern in life is their fat bank accounts and pockets. The sicknesses in many hospitals arising from the effects of their activities against fellow citizens do not bother them, as their hearts are sealed up against any form of sympathy. Speaking on the trend of these silent killers in Nigeria, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Abia Chapter, said it initiated a bill before Abia legislature to enable it prosecute fakers at the site of their crime.

Sir Chidi Nnabugwu, Chairman, Abia Chapter of FCCPC, said the law became necessary because delays in process of normal law court prosecutions gives room for arrested fakers to manipulate the security agencies and escape before trial. According to Nnabugwu, the situation is not an Abia situation alone but a Nigerian situation, which must be tackled according to the peculiarities of the situations in one’s locality.

He vowed to work hard and end such situation in Abia. He said the escape of fakers after arrests have encouraged and grown the crime of product adulteration and faking exponentially in Abia, which had become a great risk to the people’s lives. He regretted that Abia, as well as some parts of the country, had become a place where criminals come and get wealth through poisoning residents and urged everyone to help fight faking.

“You see, some security agencies haven’t been too faithful to what we do. So, we’re happy that the state government, through the State House of Assembly is about doing something that will enhance our operations here. “And I’m happy the state government is trying its best on this issue; we also thank the Majority Leader, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, who has been working hard to ensure the bill sails through.

“The bill has gone through some important processes and it is about to be concluded in less than no time, so that we can start using it to strengthen our work.” Nnabugwu said that the commission is also seeking to add more laws to enable government take over buildings where fakers commit their crime to discourage the rising scourge. “Any shop, house, or whatever apartment found to be used in making fake products, would need to be forfeited to Abia State government.

“This would ensure that people give necessary information on fakers to government agencies in order not to become victims. “We’re making moves to ensure this happened and we are also mobilizing to inform everyone about the new move to safeguard innocent landlords and caretakers from becoming victims”, he said.

Nnabugwu said that with the assistance of the Attorney General of Abia State, who is a member of the Commission’s Council, achieving the feat would not be hard. The Abia FCCPC Chairman further while making more shocking revelations of what his agency is dealing with, revealed they discovered a group of quack medicine dealers in the state, selling a certain foreign disinfectant to people as anti-bacteria medicine. He further urged people to stop buying drug-related products from persons claiming to be treating infections if such products were not certified by relevant agencies.

Nnabugwu said buying drugrelated products from uncertified persons could expose people to ingesting poisonous chemicals not meant for human consumption which could cause cancer. “If I tell you what we’re seeing here, you’ll be shocked. For instance, there’s a foreign disinfectant that’s meant to clean ceramics, plates, cups, sinks, tiles and toilets. “But some persons here are selling it to unsuspecting public and telling their fellow human beings to mix it with water and drink that it is capable of killing all kinds of bacteria.

“They never told people the product they repackaged and are selling to them in smaller containers as foreign bacteria medicine is actually a toilet cleaning disinfectant.” He therefore urged people who are in the habit of buying drug-related products from uncertified persons to desist from such to avoid buying death with their money. Nnabugwu said his men also caught people in Aba mixing cement with some other powdery substances and reducing the size of the bags in collaboration with some company representatives. He said such people take cement bags from the companies producing them and then mix with powdery substances and re-bag while stocking them with original bags to avoid easy detection.

The chairman urged builders to intervene to see how this criminal act could be stopped to reduce collapse of buildings arising from such. He said that some persons were also caught mixing crates of beer and minerals from the producing companies with adulterated ones in collaboration with some staff and agents of the companies.

He therefore said there was need to increase the punishment for fakers because of the danger they pose to human lives. Nnabugwu said that if fakers could fake an alcoholic drink sold for N100,000 which took the commission time to discover it was faked, anybody could become a victim. He therefore urged every resident of Abia and Nigeria residing anywhere to volunteer information on fakers to reduce health fatalities caused by them to unsuspecting Nigerians.

Hon. Sam Okafor, member of FCCPC Abia State Chapter, lamented that some companies whose products are being faked are not helping the agency in its fight, stressing that the companies are frustrating their efforts with their unserious attitude towards fakers. “One of the major challenges we have is the attitude of the companies. For instance, there is a bottling Company, we have where they are producing counterfeit of their products. We informed them and called on them to come along with us, but they refused to fight with us which is funny.

