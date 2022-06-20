…a well-deserved, sweet electoral victory – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also felicitated the incumbent governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, leaders and supporters of the party on what he described as ‘well-deserved and sweet’ electoral victory.

He equally commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader and presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support and contributions to the triumph of the party and its candidate in the just-concluded election.

The governor also rejoiced with the people of Ekiti State for keeping faith with the APC by voting en masse for the party, adding that the outcome of the exercise was a true reflection of their wishes and aspirations

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...