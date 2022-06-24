A woman’s harrowing experience as an armed conflict survivor

June 19 is marked as the ‘International Day For The Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict’. Experts say beyond seeking justice, counselling and the education violators could re-orientate their mindset and ultimately help to curb the trend, PRECIOUS YUSUF writes…

“For the four years that I lived with my ‘husband’, we barely talked to each other and he only approached me when he wanted something. Whatever he wanted, he took with violence and aggression. He rarely provided for the family and many times me and our four children slept on empty stomachs,” Lydia’s horror was apparent in her eyes as she related her story to a representative of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Lydia did not get married to her husband in the way that is acceptable and that we all know. She is one of the survivors of armed conflicts that have rocked the north eastern part of Nigeria. Her village in Bayan Dutse, Gwoza was attacked by armed men who covered their faces with turbans and all the men in the village were killed irrespective of their religion. The women were subsequently taken away to the camp of the armed men and the men took the women as their wives. “When my ‘husband’ removed his turban, I realised that I knew him. He had lived in the neighbouring village and had just disappeared. This man was not a stranger and yet he had been so merciless to people that he once used to know,” she narrated. Lydia is unsure of her age but she relates that she has given birth to seven children in her lifetime though two of them had died due to malnutrition in the camp of the armed men.

Daring escape

When she was five months pregnant with her last baby, a woman approached and told her that she could escape that evening because the men were going out to raid another village. Fortunately, after walking for a few hours, they met some soldiers of the Nigerian Army who took them away to safety. This is similar to the tales of young girls and women who live in areas where there is conflict. The female gender is treated as part of the spoils of the war and is sexually violated in many different ways. To address this menace, the United Nations has come together to discuss the way forward and they have done this annually on June 19 which is known as the ‘International Day For The Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.’ This year will mark the eighth official observance of the day to help the survivors reintegrate into society and also find ways to free those who are still betheing victimised.

Conflict-related sexual violence

The term “conflict-related sexual violence” refers to rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilisation, forced marriage and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that are directly or indirectly linked to a conflict. The term also encompasses trafficking in persons when committed in situations of conflict for the purpose of sexual violence or exploitation. Most often than not, women are the victims of these sexual violence due to their lack of physical strength and most times it is interpreted as a psychological weakness as well. The Statistics Research Department of Nigeria published a report that showed that as at 2018, the average prevalence of sexual violence in Nigeria was at nine per cent with the highest case of incidence occurring in Gombe State where there had been an unusually high rate of abduction of young girls. The main purpose of the event is to show support for the survivors, those who are helping them and to make sure they are not forgotten due to many reasons like the fact that there are conflicts in other regions, recovering from the pandemic and little resources. Culture of silence Stigma and the culture of silence is also another barrier that continues to fester and allow the survivors to live in continued guilt even after they have gotten back into the society. Lydia faced a similar fate of stigmatisation when she was taken to a camp by the army for internally displaced people in Maiduguri. “I was shocked at the way the other members of the camp treated me. They started shouting and calling me ‘Boko Haram wife’, while some of them even suggested that I should be searched to ascertain that I was not wearing a suicide vest,” she explained. This is just one example of the stigma that survivors of sexual violence in society could face. Even after gaining their freedom, they still have to fight their way into being accepted back into society.

Chibok girls

Similarly, children also go through this harrowing experience. The issue of the ‘Chibok girls’ which attracted worldwide attention in 2014 was a glaring testament to the ills being perpetrated against those who are unfortunate to find themselves in areas where there are conflicts. Out of the 276 school girls taken in the ‘Chibok’ area in Borno State, about 173 of them are still missing. The continued turning to arms as a means of settling issues has increased the number of firearms in circulation and without proper monitoring and supervision; people who are not properly trained can take up arms and start terrorising those around them like in the case of Lydia. Despite the efforts of various government and non-governmental agencies to stop the upsurge of sexual violence in areas with conflicts,bethe cases continue to rise.

Pemi abduction

This is evident in the abduction of an unconfirmed number of girls from a community called Pemi in the same Chibok Local Government Area. This incident occurred in January. Though a number of the girls were released following intervention from UNICEF, putting a permanent stop to the menace is the only way forward. One of the key issues that needed to be addressed is the attitude of the society to the survivors. The survivors who come back to the society will undoubtedly not be the same people they used to be before the abuse; it is up to the society to receive them with open arms and show them that they can still live a meaningful life regardless of the violence they have just survived.

Counselling and group discussions

Peter Hawkins, the UNICEF’s Representative in Nigeria, spoke on the need to also make counselling and group discussions available to the survivors so that they could share their experiences with other survivors and find a new lease of life. “Female children in Nigeria have suffered unprecedented violations of their rights ranging from abductions, torture, killings, forced marriage, early childbirth, amongst others and this is prevalent in the northeast. It is unacceptable,” he lamented. Lydia attended community dialogue sessions that were organised by UNICEF with funds from Norway.

The dialogues helped her to overcome most of her inner struggles and some people have started to view her children as survivors as well because the fault is not theirs. Speaking on factors that could curb sexual violence in communities, a Sociologist, Mr. Bola Nuga said: “Sexual violence is a long standing issue.

We have to try to change the predators psychologically so that they can stop committing the act and it has to do with a lot of counselling. Aside from taking legal action, the person needs to be counselled by a psychologist or psychiatrist to correct the mindset that makes him think that the sexual violence is a valid thing to do. By the time the fellow comes out from the counselling, there will be a change of orientation because he will know how dangerous those acts can be even to himself. Their mindset may be as a result of the way they were treated in the past or the way they view the opposite sex. Some of the violators may be able to change when they come out from such counselling.” Nuga pointed out that the persons who sexually molest others also needed to be counselled and re-orientated.

