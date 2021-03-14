Sports

A year without fans lays bare soccer’s true soul

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A year ago at The Shay, home to fifth-tier English soccer club Halifax FC, fans followed time-honoured traditions – they walked to the match from local pubs and queued for pie at half time.
But the 2,000 or so supporters also sensed things were about to change. While they could watch their team play that day, games in leagues above them had been cancelled across England as the coronavirus pandemic spread.
“I have a feeling this might be the last football match that takes place in the country for a good while,” said fan Nathan Sinclair.
He was right.
For over three months, there was no soccer of any kind in England, where it is by far the most popular sport.
The Premier League – the world’s richest – and the Football League returned in mid-June, while teams like Halifax in the tier below had longer to wait.
Across the spectrum games have restarted on the field, yet stadiums remained empty barring a handful of exceptions in December, depriving the sport of its lifeblood.
Fans have been able to watch from home only, and what they have seen is a recognisable game in an unrecognisable context, despite efforts to compensate for the absence of crowds.
Clubs have covered empty seats with banners, flags, advertising and slogans, and in some cases cut-out faces of fans, while broadcasters use simulated crowd noise. But attempts to mitigate the lack of crowds can only do so much.
Players have struggled as well as supporters.
“It’s horrible to play without fans, it’s a very ugly sensation,” said Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, whose great rival Cristiano Ronaldo agreed.
“Playing without fans is like going to the circus and not seeing clowns, it’s like going to the garden and not seeing flowers,” said the Juventus forward.
For the small number of media allowed to attend games, the reality had been laid bare – a soccer match without fans is a soulless occasion.
Technique and tactics, endeavour and athleticism are there to be admired, but much of what makes a professional match special is strikingly absent.
It is not only the roar of a crowd when a goal is scored that is missing, but groans of frustration and applause of appreciation. The emotion has gone.
That makes life harder for the 22 players on the field and the support staff on the sidelines.
“Not seeing anyone in the stadium makes it like training, and it takes a lot to get into the game at the beginning,” said Messi.
For reporters, watching live soccer has been both a privilege and a stark reminder of what has been missing from our lives for the past 12 months – being together with friends, switching off from work and enjoying a drink, a joke, a celebration, an argument.
As the game in England prepares for the return of fans, their long absence might prompt the sport’s administrators to reflect on what really counts.
The language of soccer is often that of a business – not surprising given it is a multi-billion-dollar global industry.
But the last year has shown that the sport has missed its passionate supporters as much as they have missed the sport.
English novelist J.B. Priestley summed up almost a century ago the escapism and drama that standing in the crowd can bring:
“…there you were, cheering together, thumping one another on the shoulders, swopping judgements like lords of the earth, having pushed your way through a turnstile into another and altogether more splendid kind of life, hurtling with Conflict and yet passionate and beautiful in its Art.”
*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Newcastle relegation worries deepen as Man Utd go second

Posted on Author Reporter

*Man City beat Arsenal for 18th consecutive win *Maddison, Barnes win it for Leicester at Aston Villa *West Ham beat Tottenham Marcus Rashford played a key role in a win over struggling Newcastle as Manchester United returned to second place in the Premier League. The England striker helped the hosts overcome a stuttering start when […]
Sports

Sanusi hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he is hopeful of a better 2021 for Nigerian Football as everyone get set to usher in a new year following the Covid-19 pandemic that plagued the most part of the year 2020 with it attendant effects on the economy and all […]
Sports

Klopp, Mourinho unhappy with CAS’ decision to overturn Man City’s Euro ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban was not a good day for football and has reiterated his support for Financial Fair Play (FFP), while Jose Mourinho has labelled the situation ‘a disaster’.   City were cleared to play in the Champions League next season after their two-year ban from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica