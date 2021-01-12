A yuletide holiday without recreation

The just concluded yuletide season was one with so much mixed feelings for residents of Abuja. It was dull, drab, devoid the usual frenzy and social reunion associated with holidays CALEB ONWE reports

Every year, the yuletide season comes with celebrations, fun, glamour and picnics. But throughout the last Christmas and New Year periods, the hopes of many residents, who had planned to relax, wine and dine with family members, friends and other loved ones were dashed due to the corona virus (COVID19) pandemic.

Families that would have gone visiting the various recreational parks and other social rendezvous around the city, could not do so.

Just as preparations was getting on high gear for the festivities, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced that recreational parks and gardens would not be open to fun seekers. This announcement obviously meant bad business for those who run these recreational centres, parks and gardens.

The closure order crippled both economic and social activities at places such as the Millennium Park, Unity Fountain, Jabi Lake, Maitama Amusement Park, Magic Land, Children’s Zoo and Park as well as other leisure and relaxation spots. In previous years, these places attracted heavy patronage and witnessed heavy human and vehicular traffics during festivities.

Unfortunately, they all remained under lock and key throughout the yuletide. The FCTA said that the decision to shut down all parks and gardens was a measure to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

However, Inside Abuja’s checks revealed that despite the directive shutting down the recreational parks, some residents of Abuja, defiantly besieged some of these social rendezvous. Our investigation showed that these deviants were bored and desperate to celebrate the festivities outdoors, come what may.

Chairman, Ministerial Enforcement Team on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah, who addressed Abuja Park Operators Association few days before Christmas, said while health workers were battling to stop the second wave of the pandemic from spreading, it would be wrong to allow large gatherings and unrestricted social interactions. Attah who described the Millennium Park as the epicenter of social gatherings during festivities, could become a breeding ground for community transmission if left open to fun seeker.

According to him, the park usually experiences an uncontrollable crowd during festivities which could spell doom for residents, in view of the ravaging pandemic. Inside Abuja gathered that the COVID 19 Enforcement Team had a very tough time dispersing fun seekers who defied the orders to patronise many public and private parks within the city centre.

Attah who led the team to disperse crowd of fun seekers at the parks noted that “this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seems tough and we cannot allow people to gather in crowds. “We know you all want to enjoy Christmas but you can do it at home. We plead for your under standing on this matter. We don’t want to hurt anybody, but we have a duty to save residents from contracting the virus”, he stated.

It was also learnt that the story was different at the Magic Land park, as it was forcefully shut down by the taskforce. Attah stated that the decision to shut down the park was a difficult one, but noted that saving lives from the pandemic was more important.

“We are truly pained doing this on this day but we have the responsibility to save lives and protect FCT residents from catching COVID-19. We see in large numbers, children who have come to these recreation centres to have the best of Christmas. ”

They look obviously unhappy and we are feeling their pains and disappointment. There will be many more Christmas, but please, let us not for this Christmas ruin many more to come,” he said.

Inside Abuja also learnt that the Department of Parks and Recreation even threatened to revoke the permit of any operator found to be in violation of the orders to shut down the parks. Director, Department of Parks and Recreation, Riskatu Abdulazeeze , said that even the few parks allowed to operate outdoor services risked being sealed off if they violated the prescribed health protocols.

However, Inside Abuja’s checks revealed that despite the directive shutting down the recreational parks, some residents of Abuja, defiantly besieged some of these social rendezvous. Our investiga tion showed that these deviants were bored and desperate to celebrate the festivities outdoors, come what may. One of the fun seekers, Samuel Okezie, told Inside Abuja that he was not aware that the parks were shut down.

Okezie who lives in Masaka, a town in the neighbouring Nasarawa State, said he had to come with his family to have fun at the Jabi Lake, Abuja. According to him, it was highly disappointing that no sooner had he arrived the popular lake for a family picnic than the COVID-19 enforcement team came arrive and dispersed them. ”

I was so disappointed to have come all the way from Masaka to Jabi Lake, but did not get the usual excitement that is associated with Christmas celebration. ” I didn’t know that the parks were shut down due to COVID-19. That is why I am here just to relax”, Okezie said.

As it was with Okezie, so it was with other fun seekers who had also left their homes to search for fun spots at various recreational facilities.

One of the Park Operators, Smart Saheed who represented Eden Garden at a meeting, agreed that the decision to shut down the parks during festivities was a hurtful one to them.

Saheed noted that their businesses would be adversely affected but expressed concerns over the ravaging pandemic. He assured that members of Association resolved to comply with the order to ensure the safety of lives of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...