A4AI reviews global Internet affordability target

The global body advocating cheaper internet access, Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) has reviewed its affordability target from ‘one for two’ to the ‘Journey from one to five.’ According to the body, this new target encourages governments across the world to set targets for the cost of 5GB of broadband, both mobile and fixed, to be no more than two per cent of average monthly incomes by 2026. For Nigeria, which is also a member of the Alliance, the target means that 5GB of data should not be more than N1,200 by the year 2026. According to Nigeria National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, the country’s average income is N60,000 per month.

While the initial target emphasises affordability of 1GB of data, A4A1 said the new focus of 5GB would enable its targets to remain relevant to an internet that increasingly includes video content and continues to match with the volumes that are most frequently on offer in the mobile market – one, two, and five gigabytes. “The Journey from one to five raises the ambition to increase the affordability of data at scale from first experiences online for billions of people across the globe to a sustainable minimum for people to come online and stay online for work, school, and community,” said A4AI executive director, Sonia Jorge.

“A4AI will continue its price benchmarking work in collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to collect the affordability of 1GB, 2GB, and 5GB mobile broadband and 5GB fixed broadband in over 200 countries, territories, and economies across the globe. These three price points – 1GB, 2GB, and 5GB – will form the bedrock of A4AI’s strategy for measuring affordability and setting targets for the future,” the body stated.

The body added that the affordability of 1GB of mobile broadband and the original ‘1 for 2’ target will continue to be an important part of A4AI’s strategy and is now being used as a reference point for the affordability of mobile broadband across income groups. “This is an important dynamic to keep in mind for countries like South Africa, which has reached the ‘1 for 2’ nationally with data cost at 1.4 per cent of the average national income – but remains out of reach for millions as the same cost represents nearly 12 per cent of the average monthly income for the poorest 20 per cent of South Africans,” it said.

Through the National Broadband Plan (NBP), the Nigerian government has said it would be working towards achieving a 61 per cent drop in the cost of data by 2025. Government said the target in the plan was to ensure that one gigabyte of data is sold for not more than N390 from the current average cost of N1000. According to the committee that drafted NBP, broadband affordability in Nigeria had significantly improved with aggressive competition for increasing internet services revenue among the major operators.

“These developments have resulted in the achievement, in 2019, of pricing at approximately N1,000 ($2.78) for 1GB of data or 1.78 per cent of average GDP/Capita in line with the global benchmark for affordability set by the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) and the UN Broadband Commission “1 for 2” target for the availability of 1GB of data at no more than two per cent of average monthly income,” committee stated in the report. It, however, noted that the challenge with this affordability benchmark in Nigeria’s context is “given high-income disparities, the median monthly income of N19,460 ($54) is much lower than average income levels of N60,000 ($167) per month. Thus, internet bundles at these price points remain largely unaffordable for the majority of Nigerians.”

