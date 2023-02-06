AA presidential candidate promises to tackle nation’s debt burden

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Solomon- David Okanigbuan, yesterday said he would tackle the nation’s debt burdens with recovered funds from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ones from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) if elected president of the country in the coming general election. Okanigbuan spoke when fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City. He said besides the money recovered from the two anti-graft agencies, 50 per cent of the proceeds from the excess crude oil will also be ploughed in to tackle the nation’s debt burdens. He decried the hardship currently being faced by Nigerians over the new naira notes. Okanigbuan said the federal government should allow the old and the new naira notes to coexist in the meantime before it is allowed to fizzle out.
PSC to personnel: Don’t be incited against the public
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed concern over social media messages inciting police officers against the public. The commission, however, enjoined officers and personnel to re-commit themselves to the code of conduct and rules of engagement guiding their operations. The commission said it was compelled to remind the personnel of their responsibility to society […]
Party’s reconciliation committee arrives Osun, visits Oyetola
The members of the National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have announced their arrival to Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State, as part of efforts to begin the reconciliatory process and ensure the resolution of every contentious issue among members of the party in the state. The Committee paid a […]
Women to get free contraceptives in Ogun
The Ogun State government yesterday disclosed that it would begin free distribution of contraceptives to women of reproductive age in the state by year 2021. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker made the disclosure at the launch of the guideline for Deoxy Medroxy-Progesterone Acetate (DMPA-SC), a self-injectable contraceptive in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to […]
