AA presidential candidate promises to tackle nation’s debt burden

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Solomon- David Okanigbuan, yesterday said he would tackle the nation’s debt burdens with recovered funds from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ones from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) if elected president of the country in the coming general election. Okanigbuan spoke when fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City. He said besides the money recovered from the two anti-graft agencies, 50 per cent of the proceeds from the excess crude oil will also be ploughed in to tackle the nation’s debt burdens. He decried the hardship currently being faced by Nigerians over the new naira notes. Okanigbuan said the federal government should allow the old and the new naira notes to coexist in the meantime before it is allowed to fizzle out.

 

