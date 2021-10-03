AAAM set to harmonise auto standards in Nigeria, others

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) said the project to harmonise standards across the automotive sector in Africa is on course. AAAM said the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is supporting the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), as it works to harmonise standards to facilitate the accelerated development of the automotive industry across the continent.

The harmonised standards are to be adopted by individual African countries, facilitating cross-border trade, under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to AAAM, there are 1432 international automotive standards worldwide, developed largely by the International Organisation for Standardisation and the American Society for Testing and Materials.

ARSO plans to launch the completed harmonised African automotive standards this month in Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

It was anticipated that some 250 standards would need to be harmonised based on the basic components, accessories and replacement parts that are necessary to keep a vehicle safe and operational. ARSO had initially targeted 18 basic standards, based on the demands of the industry, to facilitate the development of the automotive sector on the continent.

Since inception of the project in 2019, ARSO has, with the support of Afreximbank, been successful in harmonising 42 international standards, well above the targeted 18.

An initial grant provided by Afreximbank was critical in highlighting the importance of harmonising standards in the automotive sector and opened the way to other partners to come on board.

The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt, in Germany, has now agreed to fund the second phase, targeting a further 100 standards, with the goal of reaching 250 standards by the end of 2022. Chief Executive Officer, AAAM, David Coffey, said that ARSO has to be complimented for the work it has done in harmonising 42 automotive standards to date.

“These are critical in facilitating the development of the automotive industry on the continent.” AAAM’s vision is to work with strategic partners, such as Afreximbank and ARSO, to develop a Pan-African Auto Pact, which envisages the establishment of an African Automotive Development Plan, built around a few assembly hubs in the central, south, east, west, and north of Africa.

“These hubs are then supported by a spread of valueadding activities in neighbouring economies.

“This will ensure that there is industrial development in all participating countries, and that associated economic benefits are distributed among these countries. “Harmonised African automotive standards are essential for the long-term success of this Auto Pact,”

Coffey explained. Afreximbank President, Professor Benedict Oramah, said: “In line with the bank’s mandate to drive industrialisation and intra-African trade, we are delighted to be supporting the harmonisation of automotive standards on the continent as a crucial step towards the creation and development of a vibrant automotive industry in Africa.

“Our support has enabled achievement of substantial progress within a short period of time.

This is part of Afreximbank’s drive to establish and upgrade standards in various sectors, working with diverse partners, to support intra-African trade and the structural transformation of African economies under the Af- CFTA.”

Afreximbank has adopted an automotive strategy under which the bank is supporting the development of automotive regional value chains, automotive financing, industrial policy and capacity building.

