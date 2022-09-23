AAAN announces 17th edition of LAIF awards

The 17th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) tagged ‘All ideas are welcome’ will hold on November 26. Speaking at a press conference at the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) secretariat in Lagos. President of the association and CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, said the LAIF Awards was a major milestone, each year, for AAAN. He noted that the award was aimed at recognising creative talents and challenging others to do better. He said: “The frontier of creativity is in a state of constant evolution.

“This year, the LAIF awards will reflect the award’s commitment to advocating and rewarding creativity and its commitment to becoming a top-recognized awards platform in Africa.” “We are improving the skills and craftsmanship of creatives in the industry with this award. “Those who do not emerge winners are challenged to try again next year.”

The Chairman, LAIF Awards, and CEO, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Lanre Adisa, reiterated the focus behind the awards initiative, which is in its 17th edition, as one that encompasses all creativity which is the reason for this year’s theme, ‘All Ideas are welcome’ and applauded the growth and reputation the awards has enjoyed so far. “This year’s LAIF Awards will be focused on diverse and inclusive creativity welcoming people rom all walks of life. “We are at a stage where companies looking to engage the service of a creative advertising company use the LAIF awards as the benchmark for their selection on whom to invite for a pitch.

With the LAIF Awards online portal, borne out of the challenges that came with the pandemic and our commitment to reward, regardless, we have seen more submissions of entries. Last year, we had over 700 entries and we are hopeful there will be an increase in ntries this year,” he said. This year, the LAIF awards will be a hybrid event and run from the 21st to the 26th of November, starting with the nominations party, followed by the Young LAIFERS, a 2-day LAIF seminar, and the awards event which will take place on November 26. The Young LAIFERS which is directed at encouraging under-30 years practitioners in the industry will be open to youths in the tertiary institutions and the winner of the Authentic African Story Awards, a special awards that was endowed by Mr. Lare Awokoya, Chairman TBWA Concept, will go home with N1 million.”

