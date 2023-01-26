News

AAAN flags off 50th anniversary with logo unveiling

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), on Tuesday kick-started its golden jubilee celebration with the unveiling of the anniversary logo. The unveiling is first in the chain of activities lined up for the year-long anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the celebrations themed: ‘50 Years Young, Ready For More’, AAAN President, Steve Babaeko, said the association will be rolling out the drums to celebrate five decades of excellence and dedication to the Nigerian marketing communications space. As part of the activities for the celebrations, Babaeko said AAAN will be recognising and celebrating industry icons, past and present, whose efforts have contributed to making the Nigerian creative industry a force to reckon with, local and internationally.

“This milestone marks half a century of creative excellence and dedication to the advertising industry of Nigeria, and we are proud to celebrate with the unveiling of this Logo. This logo, designed by one of our talented creative designers, Bashorun Olabayo, represents the growth and evolution of AAAN over the last 50 years.“

 

