Business

AAAN gets FG’s nod for National Unity Campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has secured the endorsement of the Ministry of Information and Culture for its plan to launch a national unity campaign on October 1. This was disclosed in a release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe.
According to the release, the endorsement was given in Lagos Friday by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a meeting with AAAN’s Executive Board.
The release quoted AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, as saying that the purpose of the meeting was to push for better cooperation with the ministry. He also noted that the decision to launch the National Unity Campaign was informed by the current situation in the country.
Responding, Mohammed described the proposed campaign as a very “very patriotic move”.
“What has really impressed me most today is your readiness to partner with the Federal Government to actually run a campaign on national unity. I think this is a very patriotic move, we commend it and we are very eager to partner with you.
“We must resist the temptation of some very selfish elite, who are giving the impression that Nigerians will not want to stay as a nation,” he said.
Babaeko commended the Federal Government over the appointment of Dr Olalekan Fadolapo as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), saying he came to the job with a huge wealth of experience from the industry and that his appointment will further strengthen the relationship between the government and the advertising industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSE: Transactions dip with N70bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms.   The local bourse recorded 14 gainers against 17 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped […]
Business

Hope on end to Apapa gridlock as e-truck call-up starts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…NPA collaborates with LASG on enforcement   As the electronic truck call-up (ETO) system in the management of movement of trucks into and out of the Lagos ports took off yesterday, indication was that the days of the notorious Apapa traffic girdlock are numbered. This came as the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), […]
Business

Farmers flay FG’s U-turn on maize importation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Amana Farmers and Grain Suppliers Association of Nigeria (AFGSAN) has said that Federal Government’s decision to allow maize importation will undermine local production of the commodity. The group noted that farmers in the country were set to reap a bumper harvest in maize during the 2020 wet season farming. It expressed dissatisfaction with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica