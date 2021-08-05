News

AAAN, Henley Business School announce 2nd AdCademy Masterclass

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) in partnership with globally-renowned Henley Business School (HBS) has announced the dates for its second AdCademy Masterclass. The three-day programme, the AAAN announced yesterday at a virtual press conference, would hold from August 26 to 29.

The AdCademy Masterclass Series was part of AAAN’s efforts at expanding the industry’s talent pool and was open to current and aspiring advertising professionals as well communica-tions professionals in both public and private sectors. Speaking at the press conference, AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, said the purpose of the AdCademy, which held the first masterclass in March, was to expand the pipeline of fresh talents for the industry and retrain current professionals. HBS, according to Babaeko, would support the masterclass with its robust business curriculum to ensure that participants learn as much about the business side of their craft as they would about the creative side.

“We are partnering with Henley Business School, one of the best business schools in the world, to fuse its tradition of excellence with Nigerian excellence to help us take the curriculum beyond just our classroom teaching. “We also looked at the gap within our industry and discovered that while people know about communication and creativity, they need to learn about the rudiments of the business. That vision works well with Henley Business School,” Babaeko said.

