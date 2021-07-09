AAAN holds 48th AGM/Congress in Ibadan

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has concludedplans to holdits 48th Annual General Meeting/ Congress. The AGM/ Congress will hold at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State on July 23 to 24. The theme for this year’s AGM/Congress is “Boom, Gloom and Doom! Where do we sit?” Governor of the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde, will be among prominent dignitaries at the 48th Annual General Meeting/ Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria. The Governor is expected to declare open the AGM.

The Honourable Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed will also be in attendance as the Special Guest of Honour. The President of the Association, Mr Steve Babaeko stated that the Association’s AGM is a platform to actively engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of Advertising in Nigeria and advocate unconventional solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

