AAAN Holds 49th AGM/Congress

The 49th Annual General Meeting/Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies Nigeria (AAAN) will begin today in Epe, Lagos State. The two-day event is expected to be declared open by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, will deliver the keynote address on the topic “Digital Transformation in Communication”. Guest speakers scheduled for the event include Mr. David Okeme, Executive Director, System Specs); Mr. Olu Akanmu, President/Co-CEO, Opay Nigeria; Mr. Adetayo Bamiduro, CEO/Co-founder, Max.ng; Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner, Verraki Africa; and Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Google Country Manager.

A question-and-answer panel session will feature big names in the marketing communications industry such as Mr. Norden Thurston, Marketing Director, Seven Up; Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, Managing Director, TBWA and Mr. Jay Chukwuemeka, Partner, Imaginarium; The second day is devoted to the induction and presentation of certificates to new members, presentation of the report of tenure by AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko; Agency business, formal adoption of the association’s new constitution, dissolution of the Executive Board, election and the awards/gala night.

 

Foundation submits long term devt draft plan to Abia govt

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND), has submitted a 30-year draft plan for the state’s long term development plan for Abia State to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Receiving the draft plan in Umuahia, Ikpeazu pledged his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure, stressing that his […]
Enforcers of stay-athome are criminals –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has for the umpteenth time dissociated itself from the Monday sit-at-home enforcement describing the enforcers as “criminals” who should be dealt with by South East governors and the public decisively.   IPOB said yesterday through its Secretary of MediaandPublicity, EmmaPowerful in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, that its […]
8. 60% of primary school teachers in Borno not qualified – Report

At least 60 per cent of the primary school teachers in Borno State lacked the required teaching qualifications, the report of the state Committee on Local Government Teachers Verification, has revealed.   Presenting it’s reports  to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, Chairman of the committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima […]

