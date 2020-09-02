AAAN lauds FG on Fadolapo’s appointment as APCON registrar

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has commended the Federal Government for appointing Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Fadolapo is one of the nine chief executive officers recently appointed by President Muhammad Buhari.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe. The statement quoted the AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, described the appointment as the right move in the right direction. According to Babaeko, Fadolapo comes with vast experience and a rich background as the Executive Director, AAAN, and member of the immediate past APCON governing council.

“The appointment of Fadolapo could not have come at a more appropriate time, as efforts are being made to reconstitute the APCON council as well as reposition the advertising industry. As an experienced and competent advertising practitioner with over two decades in the industry, we have utmost confidence that under his leadership, APCON will strive to much greater heights and achievements,” Babaeko said.

