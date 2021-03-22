Business

AAAN picks director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has appointed Kemi Fabusoro as its new director. Fabusoro is a goal-oriented senior management executive with measurable track record in brand management, marketing and media strategy, digital excellence and team capability building.

 

She obtained a degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos and a postgraduate diploma in digital marketing from Digital Marketing Institute, United Kingdom.

 

The President of the Association, Steve Babaeko, said that the appointment of Fabusoro was a milestone for the association, noting that she was the first female director since its inception.

He added that her appointment was transformational for the association as it puts into perspective the association’s effort in advancing gender balance in the leadership of AAAN.

 

Fabusoro is a certified marketer and a registered APCON member. Fabusoro started her career at Hunters Advertising Limited in 2004, where she was responsible for the launch and market penetration of a lot of electronics brands such as Akira and Sharp & Novartis.

 

 

She joined Insight Communications as a senior executive and rose to the post full manager, before she joined Mediareach as the head of media strategy and planning, working on various FMCG clients.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Kia, Hyundai to recall 600,000 vehicles over leaking brake fluid

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles because of the possibility of leaking brake fluid that can lead to fires.   The recalled U.S. vehicles are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans from the 2013-15 model years, 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers from 2014-15 and 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from […]
Business

Banks may fail stress tests if downturn deepens –Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian lenders will drop below minimum capital buffers required by regulators should the economy shrink further this year, according to recent stress tests done by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The tests show that a 3.50 per cent contraction in gross domestic product in the third quarter may lead to lenders’ capital adequacy ratio […]
Business Top Stories

NSE down by N393bn on profit taking

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note, declining by 1.83 per cent as investors sold off shares from across the board to take profits. The market had opened the year the previous day on a positive rout. The market performance indices, NSE ASI and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.83 per cent. Consequently, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica