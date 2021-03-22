AAAN picks director

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has appointed Kemi Fabusoro as its new director. Fabusoro is a goal-oriented senior management executive with measurable track record in brand management, marketing and media strategy, digital excellence and team capability building.

She obtained a degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos and a postgraduate diploma in digital marketing from Digital Marketing Institute, United Kingdom.

The President of the Association, Steve Babaeko, said that the appointment of Fabusoro was a milestone for the association, noting that she was the first female director since its inception.

He added that her appointment was transformational for the association as it puts into perspective the association’s effort in advancing gender balance in the leadership of AAAN.

Fabusoro is a certified marketer and a registered APCON member. Fabusoro started her career at Hunters Advertising Limited in 2004, where she was responsible for the launch and market penetration of a lot of electronics brands such as Akira and Sharp & Novartis.

She joined Insight Communications as a senior executive and rose to the post full manager, before she joined Mediareach as the head of media strategy and planning, working on various FMCG clients.

Like this: Like Loading...