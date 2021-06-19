AAAN seeks amendment of APCON Act

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has called for an amendment of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) Act, which it deemed inadequate as a regulatory legislation for the numerous strands of the practice. AAAN made the call in Abuja during the public hearing of a bill to amend the APCON Act organised by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Hakeem Adeniyi Adeyemi, sought to lead to major changes in the extant APCON legislation. In its submission, titled “Review of the Bill for an Act to Amend the Advertising Practitioners (Registration Etc) Act CAP A7, LFN 2004,” AAAN called for the establishment of the Advertising Regulatory and Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria to replace APCON. AAAN contended that the proposed replacement for APCON will provide sufficiently broad coverage of every advertising practice in the country, irrespective of whether persons or organisation involved are registered.

The advertising body specifically noted that the inclusion of “Regulatory” and “Practitioners (Registration)” in the name of the proposed council will confer on it the duty to regulate any form of advertising in the country and the powers to establish the code of practice.

Like this: Like Loading...