News

AAAN seeks amendment of APCON Act

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on AAAN seeks amendment of APCON Act

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has called for an amendment of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) Act, which it deemed inadequate as a regulatory legislation for the numerous strands of the practice. AAAN made the call in Abuja during the public hearing of a bill to amend the APCON Act organised by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Hakeem Adeniyi Adeyemi, sought to lead to major changes in the extant APCON legislation. In its submission, titled “Review of the Bill for an Act to Amend the Advertising Practitioners (Registration Etc) Act CAP A7, LFN 2004,” AAAN called for the establishment of the Advertising Regulatory and Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria to replace APCON. AAAN contended that the proposed replacement for APCON will provide sufficiently broad coverage of every advertising practice in the country, irrespective of whether persons or organisation involved are registered.

The advertising body specifically noted that the inclusion of “Regulatory” and “Practitioners (Registration)” in the name of the proposed council will confer on it the duty to regulate any form of advertising in the country and the powers to establish the code of practice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidential interview: Buhari evasive, claiming false projects –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview on a national television has exposed his cluelessness and paucity of ideas for infrastructure development. The party also accused the president of false performance claims, destruction of national institutions and providing cover for corrupt persons. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, […]
News

DHQ: Troops recover illegally refined diesel worth N77m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops on clearance operation in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, recovered 345,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth over N77 million. The operations, it added, were conducted between September 17 and 23. This was as the military further noted that an […]
News

Nigeria demands restoration of constitutional order in Mali

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian government has called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday. Onyeama said Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica