AAAN to host first virtual LAIF awards

Following ongoing protocol engendered by the outbreak of coronavirus, the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has concluded arrangements to hold its first virtual Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. A statement signed by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbr, said that although the 2020 LAIF awards was the 15th edition in its series, it is the first time the awards will be virtual.

The event, which has ‘Grind and Shine’ as the theme, holds December 12, 2020. The LAIF Awards were instituted in 2006 with the aim of recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications.

An international status event, the LAIF Awards have continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potential in international circles, recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas. Chairman, LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, stated that the organisers of the award haf created an online portal where all activities for the awards will be carried out. Submission of entries will be done using the online portal. Also, the jurors, who will be working remotely, will judge each category online through the portal.

