AAAN unveils 16th edition of LAIF Awards

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has concluded arrangements to hold the 16th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. The event which will feature a live audience and virtual streaming is scheduled to be held on November 27. Speaking at a press conference held at the AAAN secretariat yesterday, Chairman, LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, said the theme for this year’s award; “We Made It,” is a double entendre speaking on the effect of COVID-19 and how the industry has survived and also celebrating the creative outputs and ideas that have seen us through this period. “LAIF Awards is an international status award that has continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potential in the international circle as well as recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas. “

