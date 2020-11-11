AAAN unveils first virtual LAIF Awards

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has concluded arrangements to hold its first virtual Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. This was announced in a statement signed by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe. Although the 2020 LAIF awards was the 15th edition in its series, it was the first time the awards would be virtual.

The event, which had “Grind and Shine” as its theme, would be held on December 12. The LAIF Awards were instituted in 2006 with the aim of recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications.

An international status event, the LAIF Awards had continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potential in international circles, recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas.

Philip Nyam ABUJA The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters yesterday demanded an unreserved apology from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for failing to honour its appointment for the defence of the commission’s 2021 budget. The commission was scheduled to appear before the committee to defend it’s 2021 budget estimate, but as at 12.17pm, the lawmakers became furious as NIDCOM Chairman, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, was not at the venue. Members of staff of the commission were seen frantically trying to get the NIDCOM boss, who was said to have gone to the Senate for another meeting.

Members of the com- Chairman, LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, said the organisers of the award had created an online portal where all activities for the awards would be carried out. Submission of entries would be done using the online portal. Also, the jurors, who would be working remotely, would judge each category online through the portal. “We are pleased to be able to reward creative excellence within the industry.

Every year, we recognise advertising creativities. This year, we will also be rewarding creative ideas of individuals within and outside the industry who are willing to participate in this year’s awards,” Adisa said. The association said it was working on a jury selection that would be representative of the industry to ensure fairness and balance in assessing entries. Selected jurors would be announced at a later date.

