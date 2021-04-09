AAC Crisis: Sowore battles on all fronts

As the African Action Congress (AAC) battles with leadership crisis, ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays how former presidential candidate of the party and publisher of an online medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is fighting to regain control of the political party ahead of the 2023 general elections

Despite being a new political party in Nigeria, the African Action Congress (AAC) is having its fair share of internal crisis. Since 2019, the party has encountered a leadership crisis in varying degree and dimension. But the latest infighting between the former presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore and the national chairman of the party, Leonard Nzenwa, has further factionalized the party.

The duo has been fighting over who controls the leadership of the party since 2019 when Sowore was suspended by the party in May 2019 over failure to convene National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and financial misappropriation. A member of the NEC, Mazi Okwy, said the suspension was based particularly on the inflow of illegal foreign funds into the party and personally retaining same in contravention of Section 225 (3)(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), together with eight others. Following the suspension, the party during its National Convention held last August in Owerri, Imo State, rectified the suspension and also expelled Sowore from the party. It also used the occasion of the convention to elect Nzenwa as the National Chairman of the party.

The convention was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who subsequently recognized Nzenwa as the leader of the party. As a result of this development, Sowore on Monday, March 15 led a group of protesters to the headquarters of INEC to challenge his expulsion from the party.

He insisted that nobody can suspend or expel him from the party he registered in 2018. He used the opportunity of the protest to submit a letter to the commission, containing a seven-day ultimatum for the electoral body to restore the party to the original owners or risk more protests.

Sowore also threatened that if he failed to get justice before next week Monday, his members would occupy all INEC offices nationwide. He insisted that the party belonged to him. He accused INEC of colluding with Nzenwa and others to forcefully take away the party because it is revolutionary in nature. He said: “It is not true that I hijacked AAC.

I formed the party in 2018 and we are the only political party in Nigeria has explained how we spent money during the last presidential election. Nobody can remove the owner of the house. I registered for the party in 2018 and I received the certificate here. The government is using Nzenwa’s group to hijack the party.

“By August 2019, they arrested me and when I was in detention, they went and did fraudulent convention and claimed that they had expelled me from the party that I created. As they were doing that, INEC was funding them. They don’t want a revolutionary political party in Nigeria that will speak truth to power.

“The Nzenwa group works for the government. When we said that we were coming for the protest, they claimed that we were going to burn down the INEC office. We have been here for more than one hour and nobody is with a stick of match. The DSS and the police have arrested our people as they were arriving for the protest.”

Unfortunately to Sowore his protest to the electoral umpire’s headquarters encountered counter-protest from Nzenwa and his group. Nzenwa alleged that Sowore’s aim of mobilising his people to INEC was to vandalise the place in the name of a party that had expelled him.

“Last week Wednesday, we alerted the nation to a mobilisation to hide under the name of our great party to cause havoc and burn down INEC offices nationwide. We also alleged an extended plot to attack other public infrastructure and cause mayhem across the nation by one Omoyele Stephen Sowore and some misdirected youths and miscreants from Monday, March 15, 2021, and onward.

“At the weekend, the mobilisation continued with greater intensity as some genuine members of our the party were approached to partake in the plot, with money being offered to them which they turned down. “Again, the leadership of the party has been inundated with calls from the intelligence community and various security outfits urging genuine members of the party to steer clear even as it was confirmed that Sowore and others had perfected plans to carry out the plot.

“African Action Congress, as a legal, responsible, and law-abiding political party in Nigeria, does not have anything to do with Sowore. He is unknown to the party as he and 29 others were expelled on August 9, 2019, after he was suspended,” he said. The party also said Sowore’s insistence as the chairman of the party is in violation of the party’s constitution and court ruling. It insisted that Nzenwa was elected national chairman based on the Constitution of the party.

“Following various judgments and orders of different courts of competent jurisdiction affirming Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the National Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), our great the party has been enjoying peace and order and cordial working relationship with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders in the electoral process in the country.

“Following the commission of various acts of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness, intimidation and threat of party members including greedily double-role as party National Chairman as well as Presidential Candidate in 2019 presidential polls exposing him as a tyrant, Omoyele Sowore was removed as National Chairman and later expelled as a member of the African Action Congress (AAC).

“Later on the high court of the federal Capital Territory, Abuja in Suit No: FCT/ CV/1874/2019 procured by Mr. Sowore for one Mr. Abugu Bako affirmed the appointment of Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the Acting National Chairman of AAC. A copy of the Order is now attached as Annexure AAC 1.

“Additionally, another Court of competent jurisdiction by Justice I. E. Ekwo, J in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/512/2019 delivered judgment on 12th July 2019 affirmed the suspension of the former National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore and validated the appointment of Dr. Leonard Nzenwa as the Acting National Chairman of AAC.

“That in exercise of his constitutional rights, the said Omoyele Sowore filed an Appeal at the Court of Appeal and which is still pending before the Court. Furthermore, our great party on 9th August 2019 at Owerri, Imo State held its National Convention, wherein the formerly suspended Omoyele Sowore was duly removed as the National Chairman of AAC and also expelled from the party; and the exercise was duly monitored by INEC in line with the law.” But Chairman of AAC in Ondo State, Alex Adeniyi, faulted INEC for recognizing Nzenwa as the chairman of the party.

He said Sowore is the authentic leader of the party. “The AAC led by Omoyele Sowore, therefore, solidarize with ideological, likeminded and radical parties affected by the exercise. We wish you to note that the task of building the nation’s democracy to an enviable dream remains a collective duty. Together we will win.” Likewise, a human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, also accused INEC of working for the Nigerian ruling elite to cause a crisis in the AAC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The lawyer in a statement called on INEC to immediately hands off the AAC. According to him, Sowore remains the extant National Chairperson of the party. He said: “My position is premised on the extant provisions of the Electoral Act (as amended).

I am of the view that the purported emergence of one Leonard Nzenwa as the National Chairperson of the party without the majority support of the National Executive Committee and working in cahoot with a minority in the National Working Committee is in flagrant violation of the Electoral Act (as amended).

“I condemn the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in particular in proving purported legality to a purported National Executive Committee convened by Leonard Nzenwa. I am concerned that it has been the consistent pattern of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide false legality to factional NEC Meetings or Conventions with its statutory attendance. “I recall the circumstances of the purported removal of Omoyele Sowore as National Chairperson of the African Action Congress (AAC) which coincides with his arrest and incarceration for the August 5, 2019, #RevolutionNow protests and the purported National Convention which purportedly validated it.”

