AAN releases new guidelines for travellers, airport users

Following the approval that flight operations recommence gradually at the nation’s airports effective July 8, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has released new procedural guidelines for air travellers and other airport users.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the “New Normal”, departing passengers must comply with the following guidelines: All passengers must arrive the airport properly kitted with their face mask on; must also ensure a minimum of one point five meters (1.5m) physical distancing just as aviation medical/Port Health personnel are directed to screen each passenger and ensure the use of face mask.

Other measures include those travelling with pets must get necessary clearance from Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services; disinfection of all passengers’ luggage before entry into the departure halls. Passengers are required to wash their hands as often as possible with the provision of hand sanitiser for passengers before entrance, at the waiting halls/lounges and pre boarding gates, All footwear according to FAAN would be disinfected/ sanitised by foot mats placed at all entrances to the terminal building, amongst others.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement revealed that for arriving passengers, passengers would observe physical distancing on disembarkation from airplanes with physical distancing as they board the Co-Buses (Hand Sanitiser would be provided in the buses). She warned that physical distancing protocols must be observed at the baggage claim area, where hand sanitizer will also be provided.

