AAP study seeks review of entrepreneurship education curriculum

The need to review entrepreneurship education curriculum as a hallmark to encourage innovation and address youth unemployment in Africa has been stressed by the Alliance for African Partnership (AAP), a consortium that believes that partnership among African universities could bring solutions to challenges in the continent.

 

The consortium of twelve African institutions, led by Michigan State University (MSU), United States, which insisted that such review is a subject of immense concern, had last year commissioned a scoping study to understand the roles and requirements of various actors responsible for youth development in Africa.

 

The study titled: “Youth Entrepreneurial Ecosystem for Sustainable Development in Sub-Saharan Africa” was in response and pursuit of youth empowerment, one of the focal areas of the APP.

 

No fewer than nine universities from different African countries within the AAP consortium participated in the study. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) represented Nigeria, while the University of Botswana; Egerton University, Kenya; Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Malawi; Universite des Letter et des Science Humanies de Bamako, Mali and the Makerere University, Uganda represented their various countries. Other universities that participated in the study are the Universite Cheikh Anta Diop, Senegal; University of Pretoria, South Africa and University of Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

 

The study revealed that Africa has one of the youngest populations in the world with about 50 per cent of the continent’s population under the age of 25, but it however added that there was also poor economic growth in the continent which has left a significant percentage of the youthful population unemployed, a development that bothers African governments because of the security threats it portends.

 

The African Director of AAP, Prof Richard Mkandawire, expressed strong displeasure that the challenge of youth unemployment in Africa has persisted because the educational curriculum in African universities does not prepare the youths to be innovative.

 

“This work helps African higher learning institutions re-examine approaches they have honed through decades of commitment to teaching and researching about youth in Africa,” Richard said, adding that the study became necessary to provide actors responsible for youth development insight into obstacles faced by African youths with a view to proffering solutions on how to surmount the challenges.

 

His echoed one of the findings of the study that existing curriculums in African universities prepare students only for the formal sector, leaving very little space for innovation and creativity needed to be successful in entrepreneurship. In Nigerian universities, entrepreneurship courses are taught as part of the General Studies (GS) courses.

 

There are also faculties and departments of Technical and Vocational Education (TVE), which prepare students to be self-reliant. However, with the existence of these, including the entrepreneurship training by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the study noted that there were still noticeable skill gaps that make some higher institution graduates in the continent unemployable.

 

It, therefore, recommended that  entrepreneurship education in African universities would produce more results if governments, private sector and NGOs would come together to define the needs of the labour markets and design curriculum based on societal needs.

“Young people must be part of the conversation,” the study also added, even as it identified strategic collaborations among governments, business practitioners, educational and financial institutions as factors that could help the transition of the youth from acquiring skills to entrepreneurs.

 

The study, which is coming at a time when Nigerian and other African governments are paying little attention to technical and vocational education at primary and secondary school levels, provides evidence that the incorporation of entrepreneurship education at an early stage could help address youth unemployment.

 

It also shows that one of the banes of entrepreneurship education in the continent is the emphasis on theory against practice as a result of the lack of practical experience of teachers.

 

The study, however, recommended that only people with practical experience in entrepreneurship should be allowed to teach courses in the subject, even as it suggested: “Universities could use alumni and local experts to serve as mentors, coaches and funders of students’ entrepreneurial activities.”

 

