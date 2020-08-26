News

Aare-In-Council flays FG’s approach to security challenges

The highest decision making organ of the office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Onakakanfo- In Council, has expressed concern over spate of insecurity in the country.

 

Rising from its quarterly meeting, the group, comprising 36 members in a communiqué signed by Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, the council expressed worry that the Federal Government had failed to handle various security challenges across the country with the desired determination.

 

The communiqué reads: “It is worrisome that the intelligence report in our custody had revealed that about 500 power bikes and assorted armour belonging to the terrorists have been physically sighted along the abandoned Lusada route moving towards Sokoto from Igbó-Orà in Oyo State.

 

“The Council, therefore, enjoins all South-West governors as well as the governors of Kwara and Kogi States to emulate the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, by directing their citizens to apply for gun licence for self-defence against the marauding terrorists and killer herdsmen.”

