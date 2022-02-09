Aaron Jack on Benefits of Working for Yourself Over a Dead-End 9-to-5 Job

When looking for your first job, most people will recommend getting a traditional 9–5. In the past, such career choices provided stability and benefits such as health insurance, 401k matching, and a steady salary. However, over a period of time, such jobs have become less and less appealing. Aaron Jack has worked as a freelancer and a full-time employee, and here are some of the benefits he sees when it comes to working for yourself.

Time independence

When you work in an office, you will have to sit at your desk from 9–5 every day of the week. However, when you start your own business or work as a freelancer, you can set your schedule. In some cases, you might even be able to work less than 40 hours a week, especially if you are your own boss. “I was wasting so much time in the office when I worked in software,” says Aaron Jack. “Time is the most precious asset we have, and I wanted to have more of it to spend on my projects and be with my family and friends.”

Location independence

Ever dreamed of traveling? It’s incredibly difficult to see the world when you have a dead-end 9–5 job. “I traveled right out of college and taught English in China,” says Aaron. “While it was fulfilling, I was making very little money.” Once he learned software development skills, he was able to make travel more sustainable.

Asset building

When you work for a company, they’re gaining all the money your labor is creating. You’re not taking home a high enough salary to compensate for your labor. Once you start working for yourself, you’re building up assets that you can take with you in the future. “My work as a software developer has allowed me to offer classes in the subject,” says Aaron. “I never would have achieved so much if I was working for a boss.”

Sick of working a dead-end 9–5? Aaron Jack recommends you start making a plan to work for yourself because it will be excellent in the long run.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...