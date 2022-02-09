News

Aaron Jack on Benefits of Working for Yourself Over a Dead-End 9-to-5 Job

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Aaron Jack on Benefits of Working for Yourself Over a Dead-End 9-to-5 Job

When looking for your first job, most people will recommend getting a traditional 9–5. In the past, such career choices provided stability and benefits such as health insurance, 401k matching, and a steady salary. However, over a period of time, such jobs have become less and less appealing. Aaron Jack has worked as a freelancer and a full-time employee, and here are some of the benefits he sees when it comes to working for yourself.

Time independence
When you work in an office, you will have to sit at your desk from 9–5 every day of the week. However, when you start your own business or work as a freelancer, you can set your schedule. In some cases, you might even be able to work less than 40 hours a week, especially if you are your own boss. “I was wasting so much time in the office when I worked in software,” says Aaron Jack. “Time is the most precious asset we have, and I wanted to have more of it to spend on my projects and be with my family and friends.”

Location independence
Ever dreamed of traveling? It’s incredibly difficult to see the world when you have a dead-end 9–5 job. “I traveled right out of college and taught English in China,” says Aaron. “While it was fulfilling, I was making very little money.” Once he learned software development skills, he was able to make travel more sustainable.

Asset building
When you work for a company, they’re gaining all the money your labor is creating. You’re not taking home a high enough salary to compensate for your labor. Once you start working for yourself, you’re building up assets that you can take with you in the future. “My work as a software developer has allowed me to offer classes in the subject,” says Aaron. “I never would have achieved so much if I was working for a boss.”

Sick of working a dead-end 9–5? Aaron Jack recommends you start making a plan to work for yourself because it will be excellent in the long run.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN targets 60% cut in wheat importation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…warns hoarders, smugglers …says no panic over food price The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the apex bank is committed to improving local production of wheat and reducing its importation by 60 per cent over the next two years. Emefiele, who stated his in Gombe yesterday at […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: How I contracted, survived COVID-19

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday revealed that he once tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, but was relieved 72 hours later when subsequent tests came out negative. The former President was very concerned about his state of health when he tested positive for the virus and he had to call his first daughter, Dr. Iyabo […]
News Top Stories

We lost N447 bn to banditry, #EndSARS protest, others – Northern traders

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Northern Traders Union (NTU) has claimed its members have lost about N447 billion to banditry, #EndSARS protest and other security challenges facing the North. The National President Mohammed Ibrahim aka 86 made the claim in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday while paying a courtesy call on Deputy Governor Crowther Seth in his office. Ibrahim said, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica