AASDU: Our template for gubernatorial candidates in Anambra

The President of the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU Lagos), Chief Amechi Ebeledike, has revealed that come October 19, Anambra indigenes will finally make up their minds on who will be the next governor of the state.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos State, he said that AASDU, for years, had been at the forefront of ensuring that the right governorship candidate was chosen by the indigenes at the grassroots and at all levels.

Thus, to ensure that the ideal governor was picked all the candidates for the gubernatorial election in the state will be in Lagos State to face a barrage of questions from their indigenes and to reveal their manifesto for the people.

Ebeledike, who explained that AASDU has members from the 177 towns in Anambra State, revealed that the organisation also has a template, which the next governor was expected to embrace and adhere to.

According to him, the future of every society lies in the hands of those who had the privilege to midwife the cultural values that shaped the trends of daily events in that society. He said: “Anambra will be conducting a governorship election on November 6, 2021.

The winner of that election automatically becomes the Chief Pilot of our collective destiny for the next four years. He becomes the grand patron of AASDU and within this period, his actions and inactions will for so many years have an impact on the socio-economic wellbeing of the present, and yet to be born Anambrarians.”

He stated that the organisation had made substantial contributions to the governance of the state through mobilization of indigenes for electoral process. “Occasions for governorship election in Anambra State are important for two reasons; one, it gives us the opportunity to choose just one person in whose hands we place our collective destiny.

More importantly, it gives us authority to choose someone we can be proud of as the grand patron of our association,” said Ebeledike.

He explained that the present situation in Nigeria demands circumspection in leadership selection. He stressed that the socio-economic and political position of Anambra State in Nigeria was strategic and that an error in leadership emergence could spell doom for the rest of the southeast states. This, he maintained, was why careful deliberation was necessary in the election of the state’s governor.

He added: “We need a leader that has a track record of commitment to the greatest good of the greatest majority of our people. We need a leader that in thoughts and in actions puts his people first. We have a list of what we know and how we want Anambra to be.”

Ebeledike, who stated that AASDU was not a partisan organisation, explained that come October 9, 2021, all the governorship candidates in the state will be at the Nzuko Umunna (meeting of Anambra indigenes) held in Lagos.

He said: “The platform will provide the candidates with the opportunity to interact with the major influential stakeholders in the Anambra Project and by extension connection with the grassroots decision makers. We have a template and at the meeting, we will ask them if they can follow it.”

