Business

AATF advises cowpea farmers on new planting window

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For the various ecologies in the country, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) has identified planting windows for suitable cowpea, commonly known as beans.

The windows would help farmers manage the vulnerability of climate change, according to Dr Jean Baptiste, regional representative for West Africa for the AATF, who revealed this during a visit to Pandagric Farms, close to Keffi, Nasarawa State. The dry season cowpea production being implemented by AATF includes the cowpea field in Panda, which is over 35 hectares in size.

This will ensure that the variety produces at its peak when pest pressure and other climate vulnerabilities are absent. Dr Baptiste added that because of the effects of climate change, which include either too much or too little rainfall or an early end to the rainy season, beans are not producing at their optimum potentials, making it difficult for Nigerian farmers to collect their crops.

“After a careful study of the situation, we have come to understand that because farmers are not guided on when to plant, crop productivity is often interrupted by climate uncertainties. The rain fall pattern for the country is not uniform and each year comes with its own surprises, so it is important for farmers to be accurately guided,” he said. He noted that in the last few years, farmers have been suffering from several uncertainty associated with the rainfall pattern, and this has greatly reduced cowpea productivity.

“It is either the rain is too much, submerging cowpea farms all over the places as a result of flash flood or the rains end suddenly, or drought sets in at a time the crop needs enough water,” he said. He advised cowpea farmers to take advantage of identified planting windows, which carefully arrived after studying the weather pattern in the last few years

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

$85.8bn debt: Court declines oil firm’s application for access to property

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday refused an oral application by an oil drilling firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, seeking access to its accounts and offices which were locked by court order over an alleged $85.8 billion debt. The judge turned down the request following objection to the application […]
Business

How FinServe Pro Is Solving Tax Filing Challenges For Nigerians, Africans In US – Ayomide Ibrahim

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Nigerian-born Ayomide Ibrahim, a phenomenal advocate of financial literacy and liberation, has explained how FinServe Pro, a financial services company located in Maryland, USA, has been helping Nigerians and Africans in the United States of America to solve their tax filing challenges and other finance related issues. Ibrahim, who is the Chief Executive Officer of […]
Business

Green Africa to operate double daily flights from Lagos, Abuja

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Green Africa, Nigeria’s value airline, has announced that it is increasing daily flights to Kwara state, Nigeria’s “state of harmony.” Starting from January 11, 2023, the value carrier will have two daily return flights into Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja, respectively. With the additional capacity, customers will have the flexibility to travel in the morning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica