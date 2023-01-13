AATF: Africa’s solutions to hunger, socioeconomic crises lie in biotechnology

The desired solution to both hunger and other socio-economic issues in the African continent is said to be domiciled in the agricultural biotechnology. This, experts say, is due to the proven potential which biotechnology has in crops yield improvement and other breakthroughs that are associated to it. The Executive Director of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Canisius Kanangire, said this during the recent 2022 Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Media Award, held in Abuja.

Kanangire, who is a biotechnology expert, noted that for Africa to come out of food insecurity, there was the need to discard the old method of farm, to embrace biotechnology. He noted that the age long archaic farming method had failed to aid the continent’s efforts towards achieving food security. According to him, “without food security, our continent becomes porous and susceptible to many other crises. “For instance, agricultural production challenges such as changing climate, escalating conflict and unproductive farming have compounded the food crisis problem in Africa.” He added that the fears about the safety of GMOs were unfounded, as there was a global consensus that the products were safe for both humans and animals. “Science is replete with information that GMOs are safe for consumption and use. OFAB engages with the media and policy makers to ensure that this information supports development and deployment of these technologies in the African continent. “There is global scientific consensus on the safety of GM crops and their benefits to people by reducing hunger and poverty among smallholder farmers in developing countries, including those in sub- Saharan Africa, and lessening the environmental impact of agriculture by cutting pesticide use. \“However, those opposed to the adoption of GM crops continue to peddle lies about the technology and hence we have seen low adoption of modern technologies,” he added. Also speaking, the Director- General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, said the Nigerian government was intentional in the adoption of biotechnology to improve agriculture.

