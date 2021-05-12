AAU crisis: Obaseki appoints acting VC, dissolves governing council

The Edo State Governor and Visitor to the Ambrose Ali University, (AAU), Ekpoma, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday named Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor as the Acting Vice- Chancellor for the crisisridden institution, while he dissolved the Governing Council. The state government, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq, said that the appointment and dissolution took immediate effect.

The statement reads in part: “The Fulbright Scholar, Prof. Osadolor is to immediately take over the administration of the institution towards revamping and repositioning it to become a forward-looking, innovative and technology-driven institution of higher learning. “By the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Provisions Law 2021, the Edo State Government hereby announces the dis-solution of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and appointment of Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor as Acting Vice- Chancellor of the institution. These directives take immediate effect.”

