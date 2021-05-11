AAU crisis: Obaseki appoints acting VC, dissolves Governing Council

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki Tuesday appointed Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the crisis-ridden Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma while he also dissolved the Governing Council of the school.

The government, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment and dissolution take immediate effect.

Ogie said: “The Fulbright Scholar, Prof. Osadolor is to immediately take over the administration of the institution towards revamping and repositioning it to become a forward-looking, innovative and technology-driven institution of higher learning.”

The statement reads in part: “By the Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Provisions Law 2021, the Edo State Government hereby announces the dissolution of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and appointment of Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

“These directives take immediate effect.”

Ogie continued: “The Ambrose Alli University (Special Intervention Powers) Provisions Law 2021 empowers the Visitor of the University to intervene in the ongoing impasse at the institution in the interest of the school, students, and the generality of Edo people.

“For some time now, the institution has been brought to its knees by mismanagement and maladministration forcing the students to remain at home, with the attendant adverse effect on their academic pursuits. This has also grounded activities in the university community, with the institution derailing from the vision of its founders.”

Like this: Like Loading...