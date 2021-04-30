AAU professor abducted by gunmen

…as police nab murder suspects

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at he Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

He was said to be on his way to his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, on Thursday morning when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that Prof. Osadolor Odia was kidnapped today on his way to his farm,” source at the university told our reporter Thursday.

According to the source, the suspected kidnappers have already made contact with the family of the professor and demanded for N18 million ransom.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Edward Aihevba, said he received the news of the abduction of Prof. Odia as general information adding that he had no details of how the incident happened.

On his part, the spokesman of the Edo State Police. Command, Kontongs Bello, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to ‎contact the Divisional Police Office in charge of Ekpoma.

And in a related development, the police also announced the arrest of two suspects – Akpani Isaiah and Sunday Bokiti – linked to the murder of Edo businessman, Sunny Etchie.

The suspects have been on the wanted list of the police for being part of the killer gang that committed the dastardly act in July 2020 in Ologbo, Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area of the state

Twelve suspects were earlier arrested and are standing trial in a Benin High Court in Edo State.

Bokiti, has also been linked with the gruesome murder of another victim, Mr Okomoson Omorodion, in 2020.

