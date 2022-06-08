News

AAU students protest over strike, demand reopening of varsity

Students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, yesterday stormed the Edo State Government House in Benin, demanding the re-opening of the school in a week or face mass action.

Vice President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) (Special Duties), Odiahi Thomas Ikhine, who led the students to the Government House, stated that they embarked on the peaceful protest to register their displeasure with the on-going ASUU strike that has kept them (students) at home for months. He called on the governor to emulate what is being done in Kogi State, where there is no union and the academic calendar goes smoothly without strikes.

“In Kogi State, there is no staff union and their academic calendar runs to favour the students. A fouryear course is a four-year course. There is no strike and the students are happy. I call on the governor to borrow the Kogi example to put the national ASUU strike to an end in AAU.”

 

