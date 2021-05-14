Metro & Crime

AAUA 200-level female student commits suicide

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

An undergraduate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Feranmi Omowumi Fasunle, has reportedly committed suicide. Feranmi, a 200-level student of Political Science Department, was said to have drank an insecticide, Sniper, on Wednesday in her room before she gave up the ghost yesterday. The reason while she took her own life was could not be ascertained at press time but there were insinuations within the university community that it might not be unconnected with relationship issues. “She took the deadly Sniper with garri. It was when she was writhing in pain that people got to know.

Till now, no one knows the motive behind her action,” a source said. The source added that Feranmi was rushed to the institution’s health centre before she was moved to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko and subsequently referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where she died before arrangements were concluded for her to be taken to the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Teaching Hospital in Ekiti State. The management of AAUA described Feranmi’s death as unfortunate.

The university’s spokesperson, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, said it was true that she committed suicide. He said: “We have not been officially briefed but the only detail we have is that she took Sniper and she was later rushed to state health center and from there she was referred to the FMC in Owo.

“The bad incident happened on Wednesday and we have not carried out our findings to ascertain if she committed suicide over relationship issues. “But from what we gathered from the medical officers in Owo, she had no boyfriend. “The doctor, who spoke with me, said those who brought her said they were close to her and that she was not involved in any relationship. So why she did that to herself is what we are yet to know. “We will further react if we later know why she took that decision to take her own life.”

