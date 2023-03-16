Aba: A haunting relic of the past (II)

• March is opportunity to elect leader who could rewrite ugly history

“Aba produced the Great Dick Tiger (Richard Ihetu) who was once the WBA middleweight and light-heavyweight champion. He started from here before going to the World stage at Madison Square Garden, New York to show the World the stuff he was made of. “Do you also know that the Aba boy called Dick Tiger was the first African to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in 1991.

The records are there. Tiger originally hailed from Amaigbo, but he was an Aba boy. His investments and family all were here after his death. He was an Aba boy who was simply picking up bottles in the swamps here and learnt how to box. “People like me grew up in this city but people like Dick Tiger were our fathers. During our own time, every school had boxing clubs but none of these exists again.

“They train early when people will still be sleeping. Don’t forget that people like Abraham Tonica although originally from Ibeku, Umuahia made a name here as well. “I want you to also know that Chidi Imoh (Chukwudi Imoh) former Nigerian sprinter who became African champion in 1984 and 1985, won an Olympic silver medal in the 4 x 100 metres relay at the 1992 Summer Olympics, won a silver medal in the 100 metres at the 1986 Goodwill Games, finished behind Ben Johnson and ahead of Carl Lewis and won a 60 metres bronze medal at the 1991 World Indoor Championships was made here in Aba.

Intense case

“We once had a wrestling club too during the era of a man known as Black Angel. He was above six feet and hailed from Cameroon. I never knew what happened later because I later learnt he left for the US with his family. “He fought Dan Jacki of Brazil here in Aba and defeated him, he defeated Umoru Ali from Sudan here, Dark Harry Zebra, Hungry Lion of Kaduna, Herclus Amos of Benin and defeated all of them here in continental wrestling matches,” Chinekezi said.

Aba as capital of Igboland

Anybody familiar with the sociopolitical, economic and administrative history of the Igboman will always tell to whom it may concern that Enugu is the administrative capital while Aba by all standards is the socio-political, economic and commercial capital of Igboland.

Those who do not understand the history will argue down the roofs of their homes, because of the current sorry condition that Aba currently finds itself. However, the Aba, of today was not the Aba that once converged the best economic, political and commercial brains of Igbos and their neighbours into one city. And Prof Chinekezi while decrying the sorry situation of Aba recalled the old good days when Aba never sleeps at night, when the transportation system was available for 24 hours, when security was watertight and when the infrastructure available matched the desires of elites and the common man. Facts are on the ground to show that a year after the Igboman had a serious colossal loss in the regrettable civil, the Igbo business think tac gathered in Aba in 1971 to form a business club that began the era of revival of Alaigbo, the Peoples Club of Nigeria.

The status of Aba, as the socio-political of Igboland, was made vivid for the current generation by the 1971 formation of the Peoples Club of Nigeria during that period of hopelessness following the devastation of the Nigeria civil war which ended in 1970. This small group of smart Igbos ably led by Chief Titus Ike Ume-Ezeoke (Oyima Amaichi) formed the club principle of “be your brother’s Keeper” which began paramount when major Igbo businesses went down after the civil war. So, the club was meant to be a way to socialize and help themselves heal from the wounds of the civil war, coupled with the pain of looking for a way out to build back their multi-million businesses.

The Peoples Club was founded when it mattered most, at a time when Ndigbo lost faith when they felt abandoned, raped, maimed and ravaged by the civil war, when they had no iota of hope, when the experience and remembrance of war nearly extinguished a race and people, it was birthed in no other place, but Aba, a city that helped Ndigbo heal the wounds of the challenging times of the post-war “Our gentlemen live in Enugu while Aba was a combination of top elites, business people and all whole lot of combination of people that came together to build a different society.

If any company comes into Nigeria and you don’t have a branch in Aba you’ve not started. “Aba used to be a city where the Igbos take decisions. This city harboured notable multinational and national companies like CFAO, J-Allen, Mandilas, Kingsway Stores, PZ, SEOA, International Equitable Association (IEA), Unilever was here, Guinness Brewery was here, Aba Textile Mill, Glass Industry, John Holt, Leventis Group, the current Neimeth PLC was once known as Pfizer built the first Pharmaceutical Industry in British West Africa here in Aba? We had real banks and insurance companies with corporate offices here.”

What went wrong with Aba?

Speaking on where everything got spoilt, Chinekezi said that there was a cut-off in governance for about 35 years leading to too much damage and the people losing interest in government and depending on self-help for survival. Aba, the Enyimba City is generally referred to today as just a commercial hub which is a far cry from what the city used to be for those who were born there in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970 and even 1980s when it was a city for all, with classified places for different kinds of people. Today, with factories gone moribund, personal businesses going extinct, professionals exiting the city in a mass exodus, and civil service becoming unattractive, over 60 per cent of the current population of Aba are traders. The exit of professionals from Aba did great damage to the Knowledge Gap in the city and transferred the roles of academically sound opinion leaders in a city to half-baked educated charlatans who feed the uneducated with information difficult to erase in a century. “When a city lacked governance for 35 years you know the consequences. Nigeria has gone through a lack of guidance for 24 years now seeing how the nation has completely collapsed, but Aba has been passing through such a horrible situation for 35 years.

Solution accessed

“That’s why you see hopelessness, directionlessness, no concentration, general chaos and apathy that have been bedevilling the city. “We’ve lived on self-help for 35 years and the people are tired. Aba has been on a backward slide. We cannot claim strongly to have anything in place as the structure of governance was lost and hijacked. “It’s unfortunate that people tag Aba as a city for traders. That’s not true. Aba used to be a city of people of different classes who helped each other to dwell perfectly here without rancour.”

Chinekezi said it is funny for people to rewrite the history of Aba, a city that hosted many multinational companies, and many international and national companies to be just a city where buying and selling take place. “Do you know that Nigerian women’s rights activist and a social mobilizer who was a pioneering female politician in the country’s First Republic, Magaret Ekpo lived in this city? Do you also know that Nigeria’s famous and foremost Educationist, Alvan Ikoku lived in Aba? “Former Supreme Court Justice and Pioneer Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice P. K Nwokedi lived in Aba. Justice Sylvanus Nsofor was here. Justice Emma Ugwuegbu was here as well.

Conclusion

“Can I equally tell you that this Aba neglected today was the city where Jaja Wachuku, the first Speaker of the House of Representatives and first Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations lived. His house is still there along Aba Owerri-Road. Sam Mbakwe lived here too. What about Onyekwere Ogba?

“In the business and industrial aspect of life, Aba once had the best industrialists and businesses in this part of the world. This city had men like Chief Nnanna Kalu who built one of the earliest paper recycling companies in this part of the world here in Aba called Star Papermill.

D D Onyemelukwe was here. the Ikeotuonyes, M O Mbolu, the Atueyis and so many I can’t remember. “We had men like Lord Dike Udensi Ifegwu (Dubic), and we had Chief Onwuka Kalu who founded Onwuka Hi-Tek here in Aba. Aba had men like Chief Samuel Igwe Eke (SAMEK) and don’t forget that the famous Billionaire, Sir John Richard Anyaehie (Anyaehie Toyota Crown) lived in Aba. “Don’t forget that His Royal Highness, Eze Dr Maxwell Omeire Kanu (Ochiriozuo), the founder of Agura Hotel in Abuja lived all his life as a renowned Aba city father. Sir Mike Chukwujekwu Nkwoji (Mike Merchandise) who was once the Chairman of Monier Construction Company (MCC) had the headquarters of all his businesses here and lived here.

