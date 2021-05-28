News

Aba Business School to kick off soon

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Abia State Government is set to establish Abia Business School to improve the business sustainability and capacity of the state and the people. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed this yesterday during the 2021 edition of Aba Business Leadership Summit and Awards. The theme of the summit was: “Transferring Tested and ProvenBusinessModels to the Next Generation.” Ikpeazu, whosaidthatthe school would use Igbo language to teach the students, also stressed that the aim was to ensure Igbo business people were taught skills and ways to sustain their businesses beyond their lifetime.

The governor, however, stressed the need for Igbo people to sustain the legacy of apprenticeship as a way of creating new businesses with knowledgeable people who would manage such successfully, saying: “Igbo people must not jettison their age-long tradition of business apprenticeship because doing so would make them to forget who they are. “Apprenticeship teaches business discipline, procurement, management, storage and warehousing, selling and business seasons, using other people’s money to do businessandcorporatesocial responsibility.”

Meanwhile, a former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, who was the keynote speaker at the summit, traced part of problems of business sustainability in Aba to poor mentorship, even as he stressed that business mentoring culture was steadily phasing out because some parents with tough beginnings during their early days no longer think it is good to put their children through the right path because they think it is a form of suffering.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Internal rebellion in PDP worsens

Posted on Author Ayantunji

    The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may not abate any time soon, especially in the South West Zone with the major power blocs holding onto their grounds.   This is not going down well with some of the leaders of the party who feel that the party is not seizing […]
News

Kwara flags off distribution of 50,000 cocoa seedlings

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Kwara State Cocoa Development Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, has flagged off the distribution of 50,000 cocoa seedlings to farmers for the 2020 planting season. Speaking on the occasion, Alabi emphasized the importance of cocoa to the nation’s economy, stressing that the cocoa industry was the second largest foreign exchange […]
News

One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica