Aba Business School to kick off soon

The Abia State Government is set to establish Abia Business School to improve the business sustainability and capacity of the state and the people. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed this yesterday during the 2021 edition of Aba Business Leadership Summit and Awards. The theme of the summit was: “Transferring Tested and ProvenBusinessModels to the Next Generation.” Ikpeazu, whosaidthatthe school would use Igbo language to teach the students, also stressed that the aim was to ensure Igbo business people were taught skills and ways to sustain their businesses beyond their lifetime.

The governor, however, stressed the need for Igbo people to sustain the legacy of apprenticeship as a way of creating new businesses with knowledgeable people who would manage such successfully, saying: “Igbo people must not jettison their age-long tradition of business apprenticeship because doing so would make them to forget who they are. “Apprenticeship teaches business discipline, procurement, management, storage and warehousing, selling and business seasons, using other people’s money to do businessandcorporatesocial responsibility.”

Meanwhile, a former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, who was the keynote speaker at the summit, traced part of problems of business sustainability in Aba to poor mentorship, even as he stressed that business mentoring culture was steadily phasing out because some parents with tough beginnings during their early days no longer think it is good to put their children through the right path because they think it is a form of suffering.

