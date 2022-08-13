News

Aba Catholic Diocese Laity berates Lalong over comment on Pope

Posted on

The Aba Diocese of the Catholic Council Laity of Nigeria, has cautioned the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Organisation and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, not to ever again drag Pope Francis and the Catholic Church into Nigerian politics with his utterances.

Ben Achoromadu, President, Catholic Council Laity of Nigeria, Aba Diocese, made the call in Aba while reacting to the recent comment made by Lalong in an interview with Saturday Telegraph. Recall that in the viral comment, the Plateau governor said he was yet to receive any directive from Pope Francis in the Vatican to reject his recent appointment as the Director- General of the campaign for a Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

Achoromadu went further to say that Lalong got his political tactics very wrong by claiming he needed directives from the Pope, stressing that if Lalong needed advice, he should have sought one from representatives of the Pope in Nigeria and not dragging the Catholic Papacy into politics. He said: “What Simon Lalong did was very wrong. Combining politics and the church the way he did was very wrong.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

