News

Aba importers lament difficulties in doing business in China

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA Comment(0)

Importers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State have cried out to the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Chimezie Oguh, to help them end the difficulties involved in doing business in China.

 

They made the plea during the maiden edition of Aba South Constituency Summit, with the theme: Enhancing Small Scale Business Opportunities and Partnership between Nigeria and China in the COVID-19 Era.

 

The summit which was organized by the member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, had in at tendance the cream of Aba business society.

 

The importers lamented issues like visas, shortchanging by the locals, withheld transactions, supply of goods different from what they paid and ordered for and so many other troubles.

 

After listening to them, the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai, China advised the importers to always transact their businesses through the right channels.

Oguh said that the entire complaints he got were all about fallout of business trust. He therefore advised that there is need for a proper change in the manner the Aba importers do their businesses.

 

He said, “Aba businessmen have to change the way they do their businesses. Come together as one, use a platform to do your business. Don’t do your business anyhow. Use registered agents to transmit money.

 

“Use banks, register your companies. These are legitimate ways you can operate so that if there’s any fallout, you can go and complain and legally it’ll be pursued. “The world is moving fast and anybody who is lagging behind can’t catch up. You have to expand the horizon of your business. You have to know what’s happening in that country.

 

“When you get to China, go to the Nigerian mission and report your presence so that if there’s any fallout, the embassy will intervene.

 

“There are some things you cannot solve as an individual in a foreign land of which your embassy can play a huge role.” He however assured that all their complaints as regards to other issues like visas and shortchanging after payment for goods will be properly looked into.

 

The organizer of the summit, Hon. Obinna Ichita said he convened the summit because of the present realities that Aba businessmen complained about which they are calling for solutions

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NASS workers protest non-payment of 22-month arrears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Concerned Legislative Aides in the National Assembly Wednesday staged a protest at the lobby of the National Assembly over 22 months of unpaid salary arrears, wages and condition of service. Two weeks ago, the aides held a similar protest, the second in April but were, however, promised by the Speaker of the House, Femi […]
News Top Stories

Odu’a investment, subsidiaries chart new growth strategy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To improve performance and increase profitability, Odu’a Investment Company Limited has mapped out ambitious growth plans that would re-position the organization to fulfill the aspirations of the founding fathers and serve the interest of all the stakeholders now and in the future.   The firm is owned by the six South-West states. Head of Corporate […]
News

I’ll not neglect Lagos real identity, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to actualise six pillars of development otherwise known as T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda for ‘Greater’ Lagos. He said the remodelling of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island reflects the determination of his administration to rebuild Lagos as well as promote the entertainment and tourism Sector. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica