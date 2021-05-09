Aba importers lament difficulties in doing business in China

Importers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State have cried out to the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Chimezie Oguh, to help them end the difficulties involved in doing business in China.

They made the plea during the maiden edition of Aba South Constituency Summit, with the theme: Enhancing Small Scale Business Opportunities and Partnership between Nigeria and China in the COVID-19 Era.

The summit which was organized by the member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, had in at tendance the cream of Aba business society.

The importers lamented issues like visas, shortchanging by the locals, withheld transactions, supply of goods different from what they paid and ordered for and so many other troubles.

After listening to them, the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai, China advised the importers to always transact their businesses through the right channels.

Oguh said that the entire complaints he got were all about fallout of business trust. He therefore advised that there is need for a proper change in the manner the Aba importers do their businesses.

He said, “Aba businessmen have to change the way they do their businesses. Come together as one, use a platform to do your business. Don’t do your business anyhow. Use registered agents to transmit money.

“Use banks, register your companies. These are legitimate ways you can operate so that if there’s any fallout, you can go and complain and legally it’ll be pursued. “The world is moving fast and anybody who is lagging behind can’t catch up. You have to expand the horizon of your business. You have to know what’s happening in that country.

“When you get to China, go to the Nigerian mission and report your presence so that if there’s any fallout, the embassy will intervene.

“There are some things you cannot solve as an individual in a foreign land of which your embassy can play a huge role.” He however assured that all their complaints as regards to other issues like visas and shortchanging after payment for goods will be properly looked into.

The organizer of the summit, Hon. Obinna Ichita said he convened the summit because of the present realities that Aba businessmen complained about which they are calling for solutions

