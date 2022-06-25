Travel & Tourism

Aba Made Film Project partners Abia on tourism promotion

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Abia State Tourism Board and Aba Made Film Project are to collaborate in the development and promotion of tourism in the state especially through film productions dedicated to highlighting the tourism assets of the state. This development is part of the agreement reached during the visit of a delegation of the film outfit to the General Manager of Abia State Tourism Board, Jackie Onyekachi Atuloma, in her office. The film production outfit led by Francis Ifeankandu assured the GM of its unalloyed commitment to the goal of the board in promoting the rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials of the state. He commended the GM on her strides especially for her pace setting and exemplary services in infusing life into the tourism board that was once moribund.

Ifeankandu also used the opportu-nity to officially briefed the board of the outfit’s project tagged; The Chronicles of Enyimba, which is a documentary on the possibilities, potentials and transformation of Aba over the years and the positive impact of the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikepazu, in developing the infrastructure of Aba. Furthermore, he unveiled to the GM the official T-shirts, logo and Faz caps of the outfit, which were endorsed by the GM. While the tourism board GM expressed appreciation to Aba Made Film Project for the visit, for sharing in the dream of the board, noting that the synergy will bring positive results and project the state in good light.

She also used the opportunity to inform the visiting team of the plans of the board to celebrate this year’s World Tourism Day on September 27. Some members of the delegation include; Charles Ubani, Joy Chinwe Jeffrey and Cheta Achiever.

 

Leave a Reply

