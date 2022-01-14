Aba records 8 fire incidents in less than one month – Fire Service

The Aba Zonal Commander, Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Belenta Belenta, has revealed that the command battled eight fire outbreaks between December 12, 2021 and January 7, 2022. Belenta said that the fire outbreaks were outside normal routine fire service work as a result of the many challenges the Aba Zone of the Abia State Service was facing. He said: “Our challenges are many. We have a vehicle that needs servicing and which has lower water carrying capacity. Weheardthatone is being put in place for us in Umuahia, we are expecting it as it will help make our work easier. God willing, itwillcome. DuringthelastChristmasseason, we encountered some fire outbreaks. FromDecember 12, 2021, to January 7, 2022.” Listing where the various fire outbreaks occurred, Belenta said: “On December 12, we battled a fire outbreak at Tenant Road, Aba. December 21, we battled another fire at Vitafoam Company at Eziama, Aba. On December 23.”

