Aba records 8 fire incidents in less than one month – Fire Service

The Aba Zonal Commander, Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Belenta Belenta, has revealed that the command battled eight fire outbreaks between December 12, 2021 and January 7, 2022. Belenta said that the fire outbreaks were outside normal routine fire service work as a result of the many challenges the Aba Zone of the Abia State Service was facing. He said: “Our challenges are many. We have a vehicle that needs servicing and which has lower water carrying capacity. Weheardthatone is being put in place for us in Umuahia, we are expecting it as it will help make our work easier. God willing, itwillcome. DuringthelastChristmasseason, we encountered some fire outbreaks. FromDecember 12, 2021, to January 7, 2022.” Listing where the various fire outbreaks occurred, Belenta said: “On December 12, we battled a fire outbreak at Tenant Road, Aba. December 21, we battled another fire at Vitafoam Company at Eziama, Aba. On December 23.”

 

World Bank raises Nigeria’s growth forecast to 2.4%

The World Bank has raised Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 2.4 per cent from the 1.8 per cent it projected for the country in June. The bank, which stated this in the latest edition of its Africa’s Pulse report titled, “Climate Change Adaptation and Economic Transformation in Sub-Saharan Africa,” released yesterday, said its upward revision […]
US election: Violence erupts in Oregon

  Hundreds of state police and left-wing protesters were locked in a tense standoff in downtown Portland late Wednesday after rampaging anti-Trump groups smashed shop windows a day after the election, prompting the state governor to activate the National Guard. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office declared a riot and made at least nine arrests, citing […]
Failed State: Presidency insensitive, living in denial –Afenifere, Ohanaeze, NEF, others

    Leaders of five groups that attended a two-day consultative dialogue where former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria was slowly becoming a failed state, has declared that the Presidency is living in denial with its response to the former leader.   In a statement signed by Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed for Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF); […]

